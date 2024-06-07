Ashima Goyal and Jayanth R. Varma voted to reduce the policy repo rate by 25 basis points and for a change in stance to neutral during the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC)

This is contrary to the decision taken by the majority MPC to remain focused on withdrawal of accommodation to ensure that inflation progressively aligns to the target, while supporting growth.

Shashanka Bhide, Rajiv Ranjan, Michael Debabrata Patra, and Shaktikanta Das voted to keep the policy repo rate unchanged at 6.50 per cent and to remain focused on withdrawing accommodation to ensure that inflation progressively aligns with the target.

The details of the individual member’s stance will be disclosed in the minutes of the meeting, which will be released on June 21