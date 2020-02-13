RBI new asset recognition norms credit negative for banks: Moody’s

Jeep turns to Bollywood in its customer-connect drive
TV show reliving film locations to reignite brand interest in a tepid market
The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) recent asset recognition norms that allows banks not to treat real estate loans as restructured for one year is credit negative for Indian banks, a report by Moody’s said.
Last week, the RBI harmonised guidelines for deferment of date of commencement of commercial operations (DCCO) for projects in non-infrastructure and commercial real estate (CRE) sectors.
It said the revisions of the date of DCCO and consequential shift in repayment schedule for equal or shorter duration will not be treated as restructuring provided the revised DCCO falls within the period of one year from the original DCCO stipulated at the time of financial closure for CRE projects.
In case of CRE projects delayed for reasons beyond the control of promoter, banks may restructure them by way of revision of DCCO up to another one year and retain the ‘standard’ asset classification if the account continues to be serviced, the RBI said.
“The measure is credit negative for Indian banks because it will defer the recognition of such loans from the real estate sector, and by extension appropriate loss provisioning against them,” Moody’s said.
It said property developers will have an additional year to address their funding issues before the banks have to classify a loan as restructured.
“While this will alleviate near-term asset quality risk to the banks from the real estate sector, it will not address the credit issues facing real estate developers,” it said.
Developers are facing funding challenges because non banking financial institutions (NBFIs), the key lenders to the sector, are facing funding challenges of their own.
Tight funding conditions are straining developers’ ability to complete projects, and by extension their solvency, the report said.
TV show reliving film locations to reignite brand interest in a tepid market
Japanese brand’s annual results show how it hopes to cope in emerging markets such as India
Aggressive global play, electric mobility and sharper focus will be the growth mantras
The 2020 model of Hyundai’s mid-size SUV will be launched next month. Can Creta claw back its share of the ...
In future, the tax structure may be simplified without any complexities of deductions and exemptions: Partner ...
Tax on employee stock option plans can now be deferred by 48 months from applicable assessment year
Widens the scope of e-assessment
The fund is best suited for investors with a time horizon of more than five years
The tag line said ‘Go IndiGo’ and the Indian air traveller heartily obliged, making the low-cost airline with ...
On February 8, 1971, the NASDAQ stock market index opened for the first time. This quiz is all about stocks ...
Arriving in Mumbai’s international terminal I am reminded of the city’s specialness. The art at the airport, ...
The Oscar-winning film is a heartbreaking tale fuelled by the universal tragedy of class inequality
In a fluid economic situation, marketers need to zoom in on new pockets of growth
Pranav Mistry of Samsung STAR Labs on AI and the positive power of data
Carmesi’s Insta campaignBiodegradable sanitary napkin brand Carmesi has just launched an awareness campaign, ...
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Arrests and imprisonment over tax offences have increasingly become commonplace, raising questions of official ...
Dispute settlement schemes are expected to clear the litigation backlog and ramp up revenues
Neither the Union Budget nor Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s subsequent assertion about there being no cause ...
Two years have gone by since the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) in India. But with reports ...