RBI nod for appointment of Atanu Chakraborty as part-time Chairman of HDFC Bank

The Reserve Bank of India has approved the appointment of Atanu Chakraborty as part-time Chairman of HDFC Bank.

In a regulatory filing on Friday, the private sector lender said the appointment is for three years with effect from May 5, 2021, or the date of his taking charge, whichever is later.

“A meeting of the board of directors of the bank will be convened in due course to inter alia consider the appointment of Atanu Chakraborty as the part time Chairman and additional independent director of the bank,” said HDFC Bank.

A 1985 batch IAS officer of Gujarat cadre, Chakraborty retired as Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs, in April 2020. Previously, he also served as Secretary, Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM).

The board of HDFC Bank had, in December last year, submitted its recommendation to the RBI for the approval of part-time Chairman. The term of its previous Chairperson Shyamala Gopinath came to an end on January 1 this year.

Chakraborty graduated as a Bachelor in Engineering from NIT-Kurukshetra. He holds a Diploma in Business Finance (ICFAI, Hyderabad) and a master’s degree in Business Administration from the University of Hull, UK.