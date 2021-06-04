Money & Banking

RBI opens liquidity tap for banks to lend to contact-intensive sectors

Our Bureau | Updated on June 04, 2021

To benefit hotels, restaurants, tourism and rent-a-car service providers.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has decided to open an “On-tap Liquidity Window for Contact-intensive Sectors” aggregating ₹15,000 crores till March 31, 2022.

These sectors include hotels and restaurants, tourism, rent-a-car service providers.

Banks can tap this window to get funds with tenors of up to three years at the repo rate (of 4 per cent) to provide fresh lending support to contact-intensive sectors.

The contact-intensive sectors include hotels and restaurants; tourism – travel agents, tour operators and adventure/ heritage facilities; aviation ancillary services – ground handling and supply chain; and other services that include private bus operators, car repair services, rent-a-car service providers, event/ conference organizers, spa clinics, and beauty parlours/ saloons.

By way of an incentive, banks will be permitted to park their surplus liquidity up to the size of the loan book created under this scheme with the Reserve Bank under the reverse repo window at a rate that is 40 basis points higher than the reverse repo rate (of 3.35 per cent).

Published on June 04, 2021

