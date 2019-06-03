RBI panel eyes 10x growth in digital payments in 3 years

She’s got a brand new bag
A Dimapur entrepreneur finds an alternative to plastic and generates employment as well
A Reserve Bank of India-appointed committee, headed by Nandan Nilekani, has said that digital payments have grown 10-fold over five years and has set a target for additional growth of 10x in three years.
This, according to the panel, will be driven by a major shift from high-value, low-volumeand high-cost transactions to low-value, high-volume and low-cost transactions, thus leading to a decline in cash requirements.
The report added that while digital payments have steadily become a significant mode for inflow to the Indian consumer via government benefit payments and salaries in the organised sector, cash is still the dominant mode because of the underdeveloped nature of the acceptance ecosystem for digital payments. In its report ‘Deepening Digital Payments in India’, the committee has noted the need to address this gap between the “digital credits” the Indian consumer gets and the “digital debits” the Indian consumer needs to increase overall digital payments in the country.
Additionally, the unorganised sector continues to depend on cash for both their credits and debits.
The committee has also recommended that the government, being the single largest participant in payments, should take the lead on all aspects of digitisation of payments and stresses the usage of NCMC (national common mobility card).
The committee further recommended reducing the overall cost to the consumer such as service charges for digital payments, and increasing consumer confidence in digital transactions.
To promote card transactions, the committee had recommended that the regulator should adjust the interchange rate and let the market compete with MDR (merchant discount rate), ultimately growing the acceptance ecosystem rather than inhibiting it.
“We support macro recommendations to shift focus from issuance to merchant acquisition and simplified KYC for wallets. Target of 10x growth in three years is definitely achievable if all these recommendations are implemented in a time-bound fashion,” said Navin Surya, Chairman Emeritus, Payments Council of India.
A Dimapur entrepreneur finds an alternative to plastic and generates employment as well
The apple season in Himachal Pradesh spells good earnings for workers from India and Nepal
A four-State study by CRY highlights the underlying causes and suggests some solutions
There were visible signs of the economy decelerating in the first half of 2019. But the decline can be ...
The Sensex and the Nifty remained choppy last week, but key supports provided cushion
Healthy pipeline of projects and sound debt levels are key positives
Investors not looking for regular income can consider the 36-month cumulative option
On Narendra Modi and allegiance, a new architecture of power, brand management and the emergence of a one-man ...
The International Criminal Police Organisation (Interpol) was formed on this day in 1923. This is a quiz on ...
The bets way to savour the capital of Tennessee is to go “honky-tonking”
As Brazilians try to piece back the heritage gutted in the National Museum fire a year ago, stories of ...
The domestic MICE industry looks to grow its share to at least 2 per cent of the global pie
Madhukar Kamath, Chairman Emeritus of DDB Mudra, receives the AAAI Lifetime Achievement Award today (September ...
Consumer behaviour during downturns, and what marketers can do
Zomato vs restaurateurs face-off highlights the bitter side of seemingly sweet schemes
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports
What lies ahead for India’s auto sector, probes Parvatha Vardhini C
Home-buyers have lost their life savings to bogus projects. Can RERA make a difference? BusinessLine ...
Maharashtra was one of the first States to establish a Real Estate Regulatory Authority in 2017 in a bid to ...
Please Email the Editor