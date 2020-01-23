RBI penalises two UCBs for non-compliance

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has imposed a monetary penalty of ₹37 lakh on the Rajkot Nagarik Sahakari Bank Ltd for non-compliance with directions issued by it on ‘Frauds – Classification and Reporting’ and ‘Management of Advances’, as per its statement. The RBI, in a separate statement, said it has imposed monetary penalty of ₹14 lakh on Mumbai-based Apna Sahakari Bank Ltd for non-compliance with directions issued by it on Income Recognition and Asset Classification (IRAC) norms.