RBI plans app for identification of currency notes by visually-challenged

Updated on July 14, 2019

Identification of currency notes is key to successful completion of cash-based transactions by visually impaired persons   -  FRANCIS MASCARENHAS

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will come out with a mobile application to help visually-challenged in identifying currency notes as cash still remains a dominant mode of transaction.

At present, banknotes in denominations of ₹10, ₹20, ₹50, ₹100, ₹200, ₹500 and ₹2,000 are in circulation, besides ₹1 notes issued by the Centre.

The RBI said identification of banknote denomination is key to successful completion of cash-based transactions by visually impaired persons. Intaglio printing-based identification marks for helping the visually challenged in identification of banknotes denomination are present in notes of ₹100 and above.

“The RBI has been sensitive to the challenges faced by the visually challenged in conducting their day-to-day business with Indian banknotes,” said the central bank.

The proposed mobile app would be able to identify the denomination of notes of Mahatma Gandhi Series and Mahatma Gandhi (New) series by capturing the image of the notes placed in front of mobile camera, the RBI said while inviting bids from tech firms to develop the app.

The app will generate “audio notification” intimating the currency note denomination to the user if image is captured correctly, else intimating the user to try again in case of image is not readable.

There are about 80 lakh blind or visually impaired people in the country, who are likely to benefit from the initiative of the central bank.

In June, 2018 the RBI had declared that it would explore the feasibility of developing a suitable device or mechanism for aiding the visually impaired in the identification of Indian banknotes.

Published on July 14, 2019
