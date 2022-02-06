hamburger

Money & Banking

RBI postpones MPC meet to February 8

PTI | Mumbai, Feb 6 | Updated on: Feb 06, 2022
image caption

A Reserve Bank of India logo. | Photo Credit: ALTAF HUSSAIN

The central bank rescheduled meet to mourn the death of Bharat Ratna legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Sunday announced rescheduling of the rate-setting Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting by a day in view of Maharashtra declaring a public holiday on February 7 to mourn the death of Bharat Ratna legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar.

The meeting was scheduled for February 7-9, 2022.

With the postponement, the meeting will now begin on February 8, and the outcome will be announced on February 10.

"With February 7, 2022 being declared a public holiday by the Government of Maharashtra under Section 25 of the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881 as a mark of respect to Bharat Ratna Ku. Lata Mangeshkar, the MPC meeting has been rescheduled to February 8-10, 2022," RBI said in a late evening statement.

Mangeshkar, whose voice struck an instant chord of recognition with generations of South Asians and is considered one of India's greats, died in a Mumbai hospital on Sunday due to multiple organ failure. She was 92.

The Reserve Bank is likely to maintain the status quo on key policy rates in its next bi-monthly economic policy, which will be the first after the presentation of the Union Budget for 2022-23.

Experts, however, believe that RBI's MPC may change the policy stance from 'accommodative' to 'neutral' and tinker with the reverse-repo rate as part of the liquidity normalisation process.

Published on February 06, 2022
RBI and other central banks

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

COMMENTS
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like

Recommended for you