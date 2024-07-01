The Reserve Bank of India has appointed Charulatha S Kar and Arnab Kumar Chowdhury as Executive Directors (EDs).

Kar and Chowdhury have been promoted as EDs with effect from July 1 and July 3, respectively.

Prior to being promoted as ED, Kar was serving as Chief General Manager-in-Charge in the Human Resource Management Department.

Prior to being promoted as ED, Chowdhury was serving as Chief General Manager-in-Charge in the Department of Supervision.

As ED, Kar will look after 1. Department of Communication, 2. Human Resource Management Department, 3. Right to Information (First Appellate Authority).

As ED, Chowdhury will look after 1. Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation, 2. Foreign Exchange Department, 3. International Department.