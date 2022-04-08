RBI proposes interoperable cardless cash withdrawal at ATMs 

At present, the facility of card-less cash withdrawal through ATMs is limited only to a few banks

Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das on Friday announced a proposal to make cardless cash withdrawal facility available across all banks and ATM networks using the Unified Payments Interface.

“In addition to enhancing ease of transactions, the absence of the need for physical card for such transactions would help prevent frauds such as card skimming, card cloning,” he said.

Customers will now be able to do cardless cash withdrawals at ATMs of all banks. At present, the facility of card-less cash withdrawal through ATMs is limited only to a few banks.

Settlement of such transactions would happen through the ATM networks.

Separate instructions would be issued to NPCI, ATM networks and banks shortly, the RBI’s Statement on Developmental and Regulatory Policies said.