RBI rejects ICICI Bank’s proposal to appoint Sandeep Batra as ED

Freed from an inhuman practice
No more carrying night soil on the head. Nai Disha uplifts women through training in livelihood skills
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has rejected a proposal by ICICI Bank for appointment of Sandeep Batra as an executive director (ED) after SEBI penalised him in a case related to merger of Bank of Rajasthan.
It has said the proposal can be submitted one year after the settlement proceedings with SEBI is concluded. “The Bank has received a communication from RBI not acceding to the request for appointment of Batra at present and to resubmit the proposal for approval after one year from the conclusion of settlement proceedings,” ICICI Bank said in a regulatory filing late on Friday night.
The board of directors of ICICI Bank had proposed the appointment of Batra as an ED for a five year period on May 6, 2019 subject to RBI approval. However, market regulator SEBI in an order on September 12 had levied a penalty of ₹2 lakh on Batra in his capacity as the Compliance Officer of the Bank in 2010.
“The order was in respect of a matter wherein ICICI Bank had made a disclosure after its Board meeting held on May 18, 2010 providing an in-principle approval for the amalgamation of The Bank of Rajasthan (eBoR) with the Bank,” ICICI Bank said, adding it had entered into an agreement earlier on the same day with certain shareholders of eBoR. “The disclosure made by the Bank after the Board meeting was construed as delayed disclosure by SEBI while issuing the order,” ICICI Bank further said.
Settlement proceedings under SEBI (Settlement Proceedings) Regulations, 2018 have been initiated in this regard by Batra.
No more carrying night soil on the head. Nai Disha uplifts women through training in livelihood skills
This Himalayan Buddhist hamlet in Arunachal Pradesh is modernising at its own pace
Scroll around your 360-degree world with this reimagined 3-in-1 camera
Stylish but non-secure fit combines with pretty good sound
Yes. But only if you have a savings account in the bank in which you want to open a fixed deposit
The Indian rupee (INR) opened yesterday’s session strongly at 70.78 against its previous close of 70.89 ...
Comprehensive policies offer more protection and meet the needs of universities; those from India are cheaper
A lot of drama surrounded the whistleblower allegation against Infosys’s top management this month. The stock ...
The bad news first: There is too much plastic in the world. The good news is that scientists, both in India ...
Noble Laureate Esther Duflo on why there are better things to fight for than just the growth rate, the fallout ...
It’s Shah Rukh Khan’s 54th birthday. Just the right time for a quiz on Khans.Khan you do it1 Which Khan has a ...
One morning, at break of day...Right Hand (RH): (loud shriek) Aaaaaaargh! I’m gone! I’m dead!Left Hand (LH): ...
In its 25th year, Ferns N Petals has a bouquet of nine verticals but is betting on weddings for growth
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
Trust in advertising is at its lowest ebb, says Terry Peigh of IPG
Each of us can build our own imprint
Cooperatives have played a key role in creating a set of socio-economic institutions in the State. Earlier ...
Farmers’ groups raise concerns over cotton crop, rural incomes and cost of clearing stubble
But Amog Gurave’s experience shows that wider adoption requires measured steps, not a rapid govt push
Speaking to BusinessLine , Subhash Palekar, father of ZBNF, rebuts every criticism