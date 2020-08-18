RBI releases guidelines for forming self-regulatory organisation in payments

More turbulence ahead for domestic airlines
If FY2020 financial reports are anything to go by, FY2021, too, is not going to be a smooth flight for ...
A recognised Self-Regulatory Organisation (SRO) for Payment System Operators (PSOs) has to work towards establishing minimum benchmarks, standards and help instil professional and healthy market behaviour among its members, according to Reserve Bank of India (RBI).
As per RBI’s “Draft framework for recognition of a SRO for PSOs”, such an SRO shall promptly inform Reserve Bank about any violation of the provisions of the Payments and Settlement Systems Act that comes to its notice or any other regulation issued by RBI.
The SRO, which will serve as a two-way communication channel between its members and Reserve Bank, will investigate any matter referred to by RBI. It shall establish a uniform grievance redressal and dispute management framework across its members.
The SRO shall impart training to the staff of its members and others. It shall conduct awareness programmes for spreading safe digital transactions.
An SRO is a non-governmental organisation that sets and enforces rules and standards relating to the conduct of entities in the industry (members) with the aim of protecting the customer and promoting ethics, equality, and professionalism.
In its draft framework, the RBI emphasised that as the payment ecosystem matures and as the number of payments systems proliferate, it becomes necessary, in the interest of optimal use of regulatory resources, that the payments industry develops industry standards in respect of system security, pricing practices, customer protection measures and grievance redressal mechanisms.
While self-regulation would release regulatory resources that can be better focused on issues of systemic importance, it would, by virtue of being developed by the industry itself, be more appropriate and encourage better compliance, the central bank said.
As the industry is forced to think in terms of developing systems that conform to best international practices, the industry would be better served in global competitiveness, it added.
“It is therefore proposed to encourage the establishment of a SRO that will be responsible for setting and enforcing rules for PSOs,” the draft said.
The RBI called for public comments on the draft framework on or before September 15.
If FY2020 financial reports are anything to go by, FY2021, too, is not going to be a smooth flight for ...
Flightplan introduces a new column shedding light on complexities that shape the civil aviation landscape in ...
Big and beautiful, it’s the pen-enabled computer in your pocket. But it’s expensive, and the ergonomics have ...
Michelin-starred chefs are using high-tech tools in the kitchen and rooting for green
Good planning and proper asset allocation will help
Wide product portfolio and near-monopoly status give it an edge as demand recovers
Sanguine rural demand, stable M&M business, negligible debt levels are positives
When real-time market was introduced, we held on to almost 100% market share: Director of Indian Energy ...
What does it mean to be free? On Independence Day, BLink presents a special issue that explores the freedoms ...
On the 73rd anniversary of our independence, a quiz on freedom struggles from around the world.Break free1 On ...
The unfurling of the tricolour on August 15, 1947, heralded the beginning of a new India. Glimpses of ...
Even after seven decades of Independence, India’s policymakers are loath to adopt liberal economic principles ...
Pune-based Wiggles is in the unique space of preventive healthcare
FMCG companies have innovated with products, pricing and supply chain to stay relevant
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...