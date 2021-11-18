Digital lending: RBI report spotlights customer protection, secure ecosystem

The Reserve Bank of India on Thursday released the report of the Working Group on digital lending, including lending through the online platform and mobile apps, which has called for a verification process for these lenders, a Self-Regulatory Organisation (SRO), as well as legislation against illegal digital lending activities.

“The thrust of the report has been on enhancing customer protection and making the digital lending ecosystem safe and sound while encouraging innovation,” the RBI said.

“As per the findings of the Working Group, there were approximately 1,100 lending apps available for Indian Android users across over 80 application stores (from January 1, 2021 to February 28, 2021),” the report said, adding that there were over 600 illegal loan apps.

Complaints against DLAs – Sachet, a portal established by the Reserve Bank, received 2,562 complaints from January 2020 to March 2021, it further noted.

The much-awaited report has suggested three-pronged measures in the near to medium term, which can be implemented in a period of up to one year to over one year.

Verification of digital lending apps proposed

In the near term, it has suggested subjecting digital lending apps (DLA) to a verification process by a nodal agency, to be set up in consultation with stakeholders. The nodal authority will also maintain a public register of the verified apps on its website.

It has also called for setting up a Self-Regulatory Organisation covering the participants in the digital lending ecosystem. The SRO would be expected to maintain a ‘negative list’ of lending Service Providers by the proposed SRO.

A standardised code of conduct for recovery would be framed by the proposed SRO in consultation with RBI. Use of unsolicited commercial communications for digital loans would also be governed by the Code of Conduct.

The report has also recommended that balance sheet lending through DLAs should be restricted to entities regulated and authorised by RBI, or entities registered under any other law, for specifically undertaking lending business.

Further loan servicing, repayments should be executed directly in the bank account of the balance sheet lender, and disbursements should be made into the bank account of the borrower.

Legislation to prevent illegal activities

In the medium term, the working group has called for a separate legislation to prevent illegal activities in the sector.

“The Central Government may consider bringing in a legislation to prevent illegal lending activities, by introducing the ‘Banning of Unregulated Lending Activities Act’,” the working group report said.

The RBI should develop a separate framework styled the Agency Financial Service Regulation (AFSR) for all customer-facing or fully outsourced activities of regulated entities, including lending service providers, it has suggested.

As part of its technology related recommendations, it has said data collection should be done with the prior and explicit consent of borrowers, with verifiable audit trails.

All data should be stored in servers located in India, and algorithmic features should be used in digital lending, to be documented to ensure the necessary transparency.

The Working Group chaired by Jayant Kumar Dash, Executive Director, RBI, was set up on January 13, 2021, in the backdrop of business conduct and customer protection concerns arising out of the spurt in digital lending activities.

The RBI has sought public comments by December 31, 2021.