RBI relief for banks: More time given on review period, resolution of stressed assets

Porsche strikes right balance between drag and downforce
Endows new 911 Turbo S with more active aerodynamic prowess to aid performance on the edge
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has given a temporary breather to lenders on the Review Period as well as timeline for resolution of stressed assets under its Covid-19 regulatory package.
In respect of accounts, which were within the Review Period as on March 1, 2020, the RBI said the period from March 1, 2020 to May 31, 2020 will be excluded from the calculation of the 30-day timeline for the Review Period.
In respect of all such accounts, the residual Review Period will resume from June 1, 2020, upon expiry of which the lenders will have the usual 180 days for resolution.
As per RBI’s “Prudential Framework for Resolution of Stressed Assets”, once a borrower is reported to be in default by any of the lenders, they should undertake a prima facie review of the borrower account within 30 days from such default (“Review Period”).
During this Review Period, lenders may decide on the resolution strategy, including the nature of the Resolution Plan (RP), the approach for implementation of the RP, etc. The lenders may also choose to initiate legal proceedings for insolvency or recovery.
In respect of accounts where the Review Period was over, but the 180-day resolution period had not expired as on March 1, 2020, the RBI said the timeline for resolution will get extended by 90 days from the date on which the 180-day period was originally set to expire.
Consequently, the requirement of making additional provisions (20 per cent additional provision to be made as a percentage of total outstanding if RP is not implemented within the timeline) specified as per the Prudential Framework will be triggered as and when the extended resolution period, as stated above, expires.
The RBI said the lending institutions should make relevant disclosures in respect of accounts where the resolution period was extended in the ‘Notes to Accounts’ while preparing their financial statements for the half year ending September 30, 2020 as well as for FY20 and FY21.
Endows new 911 Turbo S with more active aerodynamic prowess to aid performance on the edge
Harleys are best attired in black. There is a special charm to this American cruiser when it is put together ...
India needs to rewrite its automobile story brick by brick, carefully addressing its short- and long-term ...
Jet, Kingfisher and Damania were among India’s leading private airlines; none of them is around today
Conmen are employing a variety of ruses. Be prudent, stay safe
A credit-linked life policy is arranged on a group basis, with banks or other lending institutions as the ...
Keeping track of expenses can help avoid unnecessary costs and improve savings
Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your ...
It has taken just a fortnight to alter India's Covid-19 map. As the numbers surge, some states fight better, ...
It’s the birthday of Clarence Darrow, the famous American lawyer who, in the 1920s, defended John T Scopes in ...
Citizen-led initiatives are helping the unemployed and hungry tide over the nationwide lockdown, reinforcing ...
A Kolkata doctor-duo has put together a video outlining safety guidelines for medicos battling Covid-19 cases
It has changed people overnight and these changes will, in turn, have a big impact on businesses and brands
Stay relevant, humble, authentic, transparent and honest
The ad business, like every other business, is deeply affected by the Covid-19 lockdown. Income and cash flow ...
The shift will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...
This, even as DGFT bans export of hydroxychloroquine
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...