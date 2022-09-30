As it looks to launch card-on-file tokenisation from Saturday, The Reserve Bank of India has said that the payments ecosystem is ready and prepared to transition to the new mechanism.

“The system is ready, roughly about 35 crore tokens have already been created. As per the data we have, in September itself, about 40 per cent transactions were undertaken using tokens. The value has roughly been about ₹63 crore so far that has been done,” said Deputy Governor T Rabi Sankar at the post monetary policy press conference.

Since it announced the guidelines for card-on-file tokenisation, the RBI has been talking to all the stakeholders to ensure that the transition to the tokenisation framework happens smoothly, Sankar said, adding that this includes domestic and foreign merchants, payment aggregators and other stakeholders.

“Wherever required we have given extensions, and as you know we have given many extensions, so that the system is comfortable switching over because we just wanted to make sure that the customer safety does not get compromised because of problems faced in the implementation of tokenisation,” he said.

While card networks and issuers and payment aggregators have been saying that they are ready to meet the September 30 deadline for tokenisation, the merchant community has objected that they have not been given enough time to test and verify the operationality of the mechanism.

Merchant associations had approached the central bank seeking further extension in the deadline, citing issues with nuanced use cases such as recurring payments, and processing of cashbacks and refunds on transactions undertaken via tokens.

Sankar said that according to the feedback received by RBI, all stakeholders are ready and the “system can go on”, adding that there are a few participants who may not be ready, but that is mainly due to their unwillingness to comply with the new norms.

“We don’t believe we should hold back efforts to ensure customer protection because of such laggards. They might take a little bit of more time, but eventually all of them will come onto the framework soon enough,” he said.