Money & Banking

RBI sets up G-SAP for orderly G-Sec market

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on April 07, 2021

In Q1, RBI to conduct G-SAP aggregating ₹1-lakh crore

 

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has decided to put in place a secondary market Government Security Acquisition Programme (G-SAP) 1.0 for orderly evolution of the yield curve amid comfortable liquidity.

In the first quarter, the central bank will be conducting G-SAP aggregating ₹1-lakh crore, Governor Shaktikanta Das said.

The first auction under G-SAP aggregating ₹25,000 crore will be conducted on April 15, 2021.

Published on April 07, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

government bonds
RBI and other central banks
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.