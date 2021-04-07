RBI sets up G-SAP for orderly G-Sec market

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has decided to put in place a secondary market Government Security Acquisition Programme (G-SAP) 1.0 for orderly evolution of the yield curve amid comfortable liquidity.

In the first quarter, the central bank will be conducting G-SAP aggregating ₹1-lakh crore, Governor Shaktikanta Das said.

The first auction under G-SAP aggregating ₹25,000 crore will be conducted on April 15, 2021.