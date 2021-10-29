RBI slaps ₹56-lakh penalty on Nainital Bank

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has imposed a monetary penalty of ₹56 lakh on The Nainital Bank Ltd (NBL), Uttarakhand, for non-compliance with its directions relating to divergence in non-performing asset (NPA) accounts as well as asset classification and provisioning, and classification and reporting of frauds.
Bank of Baroda holds 98.57 per cent stake in the nearly century old bank.
“This penalty has been imposed in exercise of powers vested in RBI under the provisions of…the Banking Regulation Act, 1949,” the central bank said in a statement.
It emphasised that this action is based on the deficiencies in regulatory compliance and is not intended to pronounce upon the validity of any transaction or agreement entered into by the bank with its customers.
RBI had conducted the statutory Inspection for Supervisory Evaluation (ISE) of the bank with reference to its financial position as on March 31, 2019.
Also see: RBI imposed a monetary penalty of ₹1 crore on Paytm Payments
The examination of the risk assessment report, inspection report and all related correspondence pertaining to the inspection, revealed, inter alia, non-compliance with the above-mentioned directions to the extent of (i) divergence between bank’s reported NPAs and NPAs assessed by the inspection on account of failure to classify certain borrower accounts as NPA, and (ii) failure to disclose material divergences relating to asset classification and provisioning identified by RBI, despite exceeding the defined threshold, in the notes to accounts, the central bank said.
Further, the report found failure to report frauds as per RBI directions.
Also see: RBI slaps penalty on SBI, StanChart
In furtherance to the same, RBI said a notice was issued to the bank advising it to show cause as to why penalty should not be imposed on it for non-compliance with its directions, as stated therein.
“After considering the bank’s reply to the notice, oral submissions made during the personal hearing and additional submissions made by the bank, RBI came to the conclusion that the charge of non-compliance with the aforesaid RBI directions was substantiated and warranted imposition of monetary penalty on the bank, to the extent of non-compliance with the aforesaid directions,” per the statement.
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Successful investing is built on a solid foundation of valuation. Here, we demystify enterprise value based ...
TPIN is a password without which you can’t sell stocks from demat a/c
Through a combination of interest accrual and mark-to-market impact
I have shares of Sun Pharmaceuticals and Wockhardt. Please give the long-term outlook for these two ...
Jairam Ramesh’s biography talks about Englishman Arnold’s seminal work on Buddha and the influence it had on ...
RG Chandramogan’s Hatsun Agro Product’s rise to be the country’s largest private dairy company is a story of ...
The book stresses that good consultants must resist the temptation to make the people they consult dependent ...
Economist Prasad says the world of finance is on the threshold of major disruption that will affect ...
There are weaknesses in its financial profile, but by retaining majority stake, the group has avoided ...
Value for many and money are the two pillars of Amul’s growth story
We require an ecosystem of technology and service providers, says EY’s Sreekanth Arimanithaya
How HR organisations are driving value in the face of double disruption
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...