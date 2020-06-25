RBI staff union hails proposed ordinance on co-operative banks

More features for the Apple Watch coming with watchOS 7
It’s rather nice when something you bought and have already been using gets a host of new features. It almost ...
The All-India Reserve Bank Employees’ Association (AIRBEA) has welcomed the decision of the Union Cabinet to promulgate an ordinance to bring the 1,482 urban and 58 multi-state co-operative banks under the supervision of the Reserve Bank of India, which would protect the interests of an estimated 13.5 crore depositors.
“We are particularly happy since we have been demanding this from the late 1990s when the scam at the Madhavpura Mercantile Co-operative Bank in Gujarat pushed co-operative banks across the country into a critical situation, several had folded up, and depositors lost precious money,” Samir Ghosh, General Secretary of AIRBEA, wrote in a letter to the RBI Governor.
The RBI was then arguing to shift the onus of controlling these banks to respective State governments because under dual control, political angularities could work at cross purposes with its own supervision. The AIRBEA had represented to the Parliamentary Committee set up to probe the scam and voiced through public statements its demand for RBI’s primary and decisive role through constitution of proper legal framework. The Centre, however, had allowed the prevalent system to continue.
In recent times, the PMC Bank episode has flared up country-wide resentment over the affairs and modus operandi of such banks where depositors’ money is at risk, forcing the RBI to take punitive and preventive steps. The Centre has now decided to change the dual control regimen of urban co-operative banks in favour of RBI monitoring. This will definitely put depositors of such banks at ease, Ghosh said in the letter.
“This job having come to us and the country reposing faith in the RBI for protection of depositors, mainly nominal ones of urban co-operative banks as also their mall-ticket borrowers, the RBI must take the job very seriously. It must initiate on-site supervision and inspection, instead of depending on data furnished by them as in off-site surveillance, which is prone to be fudged as our experiences in PMC Bank and some others bear out,” said Ghosh.
“In this respect, we extend our sincere cooperation so that the RBI can prove equal to the task. We reiterate in this connection that post-2012, highly qualified, computer savvy, and energetic class III staff of the RBI can be gainfully deployed for the purpose after proper training, which will secure good results and will be cost-effective, too.”
Ghosh also drew the Governor’s attention to another sensitive area – micro finance institutions. In the past, this sector was proposed to be brought under RBI supervision, but the central bank had declined on operational grounds. “For instance, the Mudra loans are feared to be a source of huge NPAs and a vulnerable area. As the apex regulatory body of banks and non-banks, the RBI may consider extending its jurisdiction over this area also for the benefit of the country’s financial sector.”
Dear Readers,
The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.
Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.
In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.
We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.
But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.
I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.
A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!Support Quality Journalism
It’s rather nice when something you bought and have already been using gets a host of new features. It almost ...
The audio-streaming platform offers help for visually-impaired during the Covid-19 crisis
Apple’s annual WWDC keynote definitely had a different feel to it this year. It’s when the applause is missing ...
Tech has helped Indian aviation leapfrog to ticketless travel
The shareholder’s voice can now be louder, thanks to e-meetings and e-voting
₹1032 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1025101010551070 Fresh long positions can be initiated with a tight ...
The stock of Hindustan Unilever has turned positive as it has broken out of the resistance at ₹2,140. So, ...
Fund’s multi-cap approach — 30 stocks across market capitalisations — has been paying off
Why this pristine destination should be the first choice for travel in post-Covid-19 India
The lockdown has spawned a breed of suppliers who bring farm-fresh produce to the hood
All eyes are on the death and devastation wrought by the pandemic, and few are likely to notice the helpers.
Swivelling between fact and fantasy, Shisir Basumatari’s graphic novel showcases a raw, visceral talent
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
On the Creative Trail
Hygiene mask must engineer a cultural shift, to co-exist with Mukhaota, ghunghat
Playing on the immunity cardHamdard Laboratories, which has a varied portfolio of immunity boosters such as ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
Whether it’s PMC, DHFL, CKP or Franklin Templeton, it’s a story of ordinary middle-class folk losing their ...
Covid-19 shut down schools and cancelled exams but learning didn’t stop for students of Kerala’s government ...