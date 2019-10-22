RBI starts hunt for new director at IDRBT

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has notified recruitment to the post of Director, Institute for Development and Research in Banking Technology (IDRBT).

Interested candidates should not be more than 62 years of age as on January 1, 2020. The applicant should have a PhD in the relevant area from a university of repute and a right mix of administrative, banking and IT qualifications.

The right candidate should have relevant work experience within banks, financial industry, technology sector or academia. The candidate should possess deep knowledge of financial technologies-related issues combined with outstanding administrative skills and track record of leading projects to a successful conclusion.

The appointment will be on contract basis with an initial term of three years, extendable to five years based on review of performance and feedback or attaining the age of 65 years, whichever is earlier.

“The compensation will match the levels in the field of academics and research. The place of posting will be Hyderabad,” RBI said.

Set up in 1996 by RBI, IDRBT now spearheads technology development in banking and runs academic programs, including PhD.