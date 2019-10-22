RBI starts hunt for new director at IDRBT

Asus ROG Phone 2: Your gaming-plus phone
Sporting big-ticket hardware and quality build, this beast of a phone can be a great multitasker too
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has notified recruitment to the post of Director, Institute for Development and Research in Banking Technology (IDRBT).
Interested candidates should not be more than 62 years of age as on January 1, 2020. The applicant should have a PhD in the relevant area from a university of repute and a right mix of administrative, banking and IT qualifications.
The right candidate should have relevant work experience within banks, financial industry, technology sector or academia. The candidate should possess deep knowledge of financial technologies-related issues combined with outstanding administrative skills and track record of leading projects to a successful conclusion.
The appointment will be on contract basis with an initial term of three years, extendable to five years based on review of performance and feedback or attaining the age of 65 years, whichever is earlier.
“The compensation will match the levels in the field of academics and research. The place of posting will be Hyderabad,” RBI said.
Set up in 1996 by RBI, IDRBT now spearheads technology development in banking and runs academic programs, including PhD.
Sporting big-ticket hardware and quality build, this beast of a phone can be a great multitasker too
The Airtel Xstream stick is essentially an Airtel branded Chromecast-like product with the additional benefit ...
A tablet that tries hard to be a notebook, aiming at busy folks on the go
The Oppo Reno2 has a surprising bunch of top-line features making it no run-of-the-mill mobile but it doesn’t ...
The past year has been quite torrid for investors, with slowing growth, geo-political tensions and problems in ...
The rupee after testing a key resistance on Friday could not appreciate further against the dollar but managed ...
The Sensex and the Nifty advanced 3% last week on good buying support
Operating profits, margins may face pressure due to low volumes and realisations
Indians are known to groan at the word history. However, a budding group of authors is hoping to change that ...
The Catsville Le Café in Hauz Khas village, run by former software consultant Minty Sodhi, makes room for the ...
This year’s Man Booker Prize was split between Margaret Atwood and Bernardine Evaristo. A closer look at the ...
Through her fictional characters in her debut book Looking for Miss Sargam, Shubha Mudgal tunes right into all ...
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
Trust in advertising is at its lowest ebb, says Terry Peigh of IPG
Each of us can build our own imprint
Intelligent tags are not just making shopping frictionless but are changing our lives
But Amog Gurave’s experience shows that wider adoption requires measured steps, not a rapid govt push
Speaking to BusinessLine , Subhash Palekar, father of ZBNF, rebuts every criticism
Climate change has unleashed havoc on the tea plantations in the Nilgiris. Frost, drought, pests — growers ...
Kodagu farmers remember the hillside crashing down on their plantations following heavy rains