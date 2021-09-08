RBI takes UCO Bank out of PCA framework

Commercial vehicles on the green-way
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has decided to take UCO Bank out of the prompt corrective action (PCA) restrictions.
This is subject to certain conditions and continuous monitoring.
With this, only two public sector banks – Central Bank of India and Indian Overseas Bank – remain under RBI’s PCA framework.
The Kolkata-headquartered public sector bank was put under PCA framework in May 2017 on account of high net non-performing assets and a negative return on assets.
The RBI, in a statement, said the performance of the UCO Bank currently under the PCA framework of RBI, was reviewed by the Board for Financial Supervision. It was noted that as per its published results for the year ended March 31, 2021, the bank is not in breach of PCA parameters.
“The bank has provided a written commitment that it would comply with the norms of minimum regulatory capital, net NPA, and leverage ratio on an ongoing basis and has apprised the RBI of the structural and systemic improvements it has put in place which would help the bank in continuing to meet these commitments,” the central bank said.
PCA is a structured early intervention and resolution initiated by RBI for banks that become undercapitalised due to poor asset quality or vulnerable due to loss of profitability.
PCA entails restrictions on dividend distribution or remittance of profits, requirement on promoters to bring in more capital, restrictions on branch expansion, higher provisioning requirement, and restrictions on management compensation.
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Genomic sequencing efforts in different parts of the country are aimed at halting the mutating Covid-19 virus ...
The US-based start-up Boom Supersonic is putting together an aircraft that can fly at a maximum speed of Mach ...
The glaciers of the Himalayas gave birth to many great rivers: The Yangtze, Ganges, Indus and Mekong.Over a ...
Here are four reasons why the buzz around them may be overdone
Capturing target upside potential even as underlying moves up
The logic for investing may be very different for those over 65 years of age
Clean repayment record so far, but some stress visible in operations in the near-to-medium term
A first person account of how a hobby became a small business during the pandemic
From cauliflower cakes, sushi cakes to prawn cakes, international and regional cuisines have a range of ...
As new regulations make it imperative to walk the talk on energy efficiency and eco friendliness, a bunch of ...
The Yacht Club of Hyderabad isn’t merely producing sailing champions but opening doors of opportunity to ...
For Tetra Pak, sustainability is a key driver of its research on cartons
A host of FMCG firms are stepping on the gas when it comes to initiatives that reduce packaging waste
Ajay Gahlaut, former chief creative officer and managing director of Publicis, and the man behind campaigns ...
Fifty years ago brand Limca — the lemony carbonated drink created by Ramesh Chauhan and later acquired by ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...