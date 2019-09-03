RBI taskforce calls for participation of non-banks to develop secondary market for corporate loans

Where are the women in the workplace?
As someone who has been in HR for over 30 years and has worked in many large organisations, I have had a fair ...
A taskforce set up by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to look into ways to develop the secondary market for corporate loans has suggested a slew of measures, including participation by non-banks such as mutual funds, insurers, and pension funds.
In its report submitted to RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das, the committee has recommended the setting up a self-regulatory body of participants to finalise details for the secondary market for corporate loans, including the standardisation of documents.
Significantly, it has also called for amending regulations of SEBI, IRDA and PFRDA to enable participation of non-banking entities such as mutual funds, insurance companies, and pension funds.
Noting that banks and NBFCs are currently the only participants in the primary and secondary loan markets, the taskforce said it is essential to widen the spectrum of participants to boost the secondary market.
“Internationally, secondary loan market is utilised by diverse and vast number of participants, including investment banks, commercial banks, hedge funds, pension funds, mutual funds, insurance companies, private equity funds, and specialist loan brokers,” it said in its report.
It has also called for setting up a Central Loan Contract Registry, as well as an online loan sales platform to conduct auctions and sale of such loans. While securitisation is currently permitted only for a pool of homogenous assets, it has suggested that single loan securitisation can also be considered to incentivise investors to acquire loans through the secondary market mechanism.
The six-member taskforce, headed by Canara Bank Chairman TN Manoharan, also recommended amending the provisions for securitisation and assignment of loans, asset reconstruction, foreign portfolio investment, and external commercial borrowings.
The RBI has sought public comments on the report by September 30.
The taskforce was set up in May this year as the secondary loan market in India is largely restricted to sale to Asset Reconstruction Companies and ad-hoc sale to other lenders, including banks, and no formalised mechanism has been developed to deepen the market.
As someone who has been in HR for over 30 years and has worked in many large organisations, I have had a fair ...
The focus will be on developing stronger core muscles
Recently, the apex court referred the final decision on the Oxytocin case to a larger Bench
Human genome editing registry: WHO approves first phaseA World Health Organization expert advisory committee ...
From an energy-focussed giant to an energy-plus-consumer business play — the company has undergone a major ...
The Sensex and the Nifty moved sideways last week and could remain range-bound
While there have been one-off issues, projects coming on stream should aid earnings
Prospects look good, thanks to higher price realisations and lower cost of imported gas
Stand-up comedy is big business in India, mostly centred in the entertainment capital Mumbai. It is Bengaluru, ...
It’s the 149th birth anniversary of Maria Tecla Artemisia Montessori, an Italian educator after whom the ...
This weekend, I run off to Kerala with my niece from Chennai. We arrive in Coimbatore at 3.15pm, are met by a ...
The courage to break tradition, combined with her love for all things Barmeri, has put the arc lights on the ...
Consumer behaviour during downturns, and what marketers can do
Zomato vs restaurateurs face-off highlights the bitter side of seemingly sweet schemes
Rising fraud has led to the loss of ad dollars and compromised brand safety
BARC’s self-service portal A lot of advertising decisions in India are made basis data provided by audience ...
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports
What lies ahead for India’s auto sector, probes Parvatha Vardhini C
Home-buyers have lost their life savings to bogus projects. Can RERA make a difference? BusinessLine ...
Maharashtra was one of the first States to establish a Real Estate Regulatory Authority in 2017 in a bid to ...