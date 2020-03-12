RBI tells staff to postpone non-essential travel

Green race: Will the world of fashion make the cut?
Is it possible to make the highly polluting garment industry sustainable and eco-friendly, asks Preeti Mehra
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has advised its employees to postpone non-essential overseas travel and restrict domestic travel to essential ones following the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) to many countries across the world, including India.
As per an advisory to deal with COVID-19, vertical heads have been advised not to nominate any employee for official foreign visits, to the extent feasible. All meetings requiring travel, even within the country, may also be held, as far as possible, through video conference.
Employees who have visited places abroad recently (after December 2019), especially to five countries ― China, Singapore, South Korea, Iran and Italy ― will be kept under watch.
“Employees showing signs of COVID-19 should go for self-quarantine, consult a doctor and resume only after medical clearance,” the advisory said.
As there is no vaccine, drug or treatment for COVID-19 at present, the central bank asked its vertical heads to take preventive measures, including keeping bottles of recommended alcohol-based sanitisers at suitable locations (preferably at the entry point) in the premises.
“The dispensaries attached to offices/ colonies should be advised to keep sufficient stock of medicines such as paracetamol, which are needed for treatment of symptoms of flu-like infections. Some quantity of face masks may also be stocked and given to employees with cold, cough, etc,” the advisory said.
The advisory asked the vertical heads to bring to the notice of all employees the documents on Do’s and Don’ts and basic protective measures for all issued by the Government by displaying physical copies at prominent places in the bank’s offices and colonies.
“While doing so, it may be emphasised that the instructions are issued to bring awareness among employees and there is no reason to panic,” it added.
As per World Health Organisation’s latest situation report (as on March 11, 2020), there are 1,18,326 confirmed cases of COVID-19 infections across the world, with 4,627 new cases being detected in the last 24 hours. So, far there have been 4,292 deaths (280 in the last 24 hours). The COVID-19 outbreak has been declared a pandemic by WHO.
In China, which has been the epicentre of the COVID-19 outbreak, alone, there are 80,955 confirmed cases, with 31 new cases being detected in the last 24 hours. So, far there have been 3,162 deaths in China (22 in the last 24 hours). In India, there are 60 confirmed COVID-19 cases.
Is it possible to make the highly polluting garment industry sustainable and eco-friendly, asks Preeti Mehra
It has turned 13 railway stations ‘energy neutral’
How two start-ups use the Internet of Things to provide smart solutions for water related problems
February 22 (Saturday): After nearly one-and-a-half months of women protesting peacefully against the CAA in ...
Watch out, ready some buffer cash — not all insurers may now cover Covid-19 expenses
The FAQs released by the Income Tax Department clarifies many questions regarding the scheme
The perpetual bonds issued by the bank stand written down permanently, in full, says RBI
Weak revenue growth, reliance on States for revenue and increasing competition are key risks
The average Indian woman is out on the streets, making herself heard—through peaceful protests, music and ...
Author and festival director Namita Gokhale’s latest novel, set against the backdrop of the Jaipur Literature ...
Being alone in a honeymoon destination has its quirks and challenges
The road back to the confines of chadar and chaardeewari may not be easy for the women protesters at ...
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
Dalmia Bharat’s Craft Béton opens up luxurious possibilities in concrete
Raymond stitches plans for a larger share of the male wardrobe with 3D printed cufflinks, and more
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...
North East Delhi has the highest density of population in the country according to the 2011 Census: 36,155 ...
abu Khan sits in front of D-222, his small house in Gali No. 16, which was home to him for about 30 years ever ...
February 22 (Saturday): After nearly one-and-a-half months of women protesting peacefully against the CAA in ...