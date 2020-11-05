RBI to conduct ₹20,000-crore OMO

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), on Thursday, said it will continue to conduct Open Market Operation (OMO) purchase auctions of ₹20,000 crore, as well as OMOs in State Development Loans (SDL), along with other operations.

The central bank will be notifying the details of these operations separately.

The aforementioned measures – based on an ongoing assessment of liquidity conditions – are aimed at supporting market sentiment and assuring adequate liquidity all along the yield curve, RBI said.

As part of these measures, the Reserve Bank has decided to conduct OMOs involving a simultaneous purchase and sale of Government Securities (G-Secs) for an aggregate amount of ₹10,000 crore each on November 12, 2020.

Under the OMO, the central bank will be purchasing three G-Secs – maturing in 2026 (coupon rate: 6.97 per cent); 2029 (7.26 per cent); and 2033 (7.57 per cent) – aggregating ₹10,000 crore.

Simultaneously, it will be selling three 364 Day Treasury Bills – maturing on April 22, 2021; April 29, 2021; and May 07, 2021 – aggregating ₹10,000 crore.

There is no security-wise notified amount for the aforementioned purchase and sale auctions.

OMOs are the market operations conducted by the RBI by way of sale/ purchase of G-Secs to/ from the market, with an objective to adjust the rupee liquidity conditions in the market on a durable basis.

Referring to the scale of outright OMO purchases of G-Secs from ₹10,000 crore to ₹20,000 crore per auction and OMO purchase auctions being conducted in SDLs, the RBI said the total amount of OMOs conducted in the second half of 2020-21 has been of the order of ₹66,305 crore so far.

Positive response

The response has been positive in both primary and secondary market auctions, it added.