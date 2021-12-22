RBI to conduct 4-day VRRR auction worth ₹2-lakh crore

Scaling the population peak in India
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will conduct a four-day variable rate reverse repo (VRRR) auction on December 23, 2021, to absorb about ₹2 lakh crore from the banking system.
This will be the central bank’s seventh VRRR auction this month. Market players feel that RBI is prepping the market for tightening of financial conditions down the line via these auctions.
“In our endeavour to restore the revised liquidity management framework instituted in February 2020, the Reserve Bank has been rebalancing the liquidity surplus by shifting it out of the fixed rate overnight reverse repo window into the variable rate reverse repo (VRRR) auctions of longer maturity,” Governor Shaktikanta Das had said in his bi-monthly monetary policy statement on December 8.
Ashima Goyal, Emeritus Professor, Indira Gandhi Institute of Development Research, Mumbai, observed that there is steady progress in fine-tuning and control of liquidity since early this year. “Since the share of VRRR has gone up, the weighted average reverse repo rate is higher and some other short rates have risen.
“Additions to durable liquidity have stopped. But the next step is to decrease excess durable liquidity itself. Some of this will be absorbed as growth rise,” she said in her statement to the Monetary Policy Committee.
Meanwhile, in a clear sign that short-term interest rates are hardening, RBI auctioned three Treasury Bills (T-Bills) at higher cut-off yields.
The central bank accepted a cut-off yield of 3.70 per cent at the auction of the 91-day T-Bills against about 3.53 per cent in the previous auction. The Government raised ₹10,000 crore via this auction.
RBI accepted a cut-off yield of about 3.98 per cent at the auction of the 182-day T-Bills against about 3.87 per cent in the previous auction. The Government raised ₹3,000 crore via this auction.
At the auction of the 364-day T-Bill, RBI accepted a cut-off yield of about 4.26 per cent against about 4.18 per cent in the previous auction. The Government raised ₹7,000 crore via this auction.
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
JetSetGo in talks with VCs, PEs to raise additional $50 million
Covid tip: pick the last seat because “nobody coughs backwards”
The stock market shrugged off Covid blues and created wealth for investors. Here’s a review of the performance ...
Heavy reliance on cash movement in the organised space, the ever-increasing use of digital cash, and the RBI’s ...
Many IPOs aay not stand the test of market cycles as a study of US firms shows
Investing in bonds has become easier via fixed income platforms, but don’t forget due diligence
Social, environmental, and governance objectives and tech that helps an economy preserve the prosperity of ...
A practical guide to climb the corporate ladder
By hoodwinking regulators and lying about the addictive properties of opiates, the Sackler clan encircled ...
Resolve is a typical Perumal Murugan story that beautifully brings out typical problems faced by rural ...
Reflections from a consumer on an unusual, challenging, interesting, roller coaster year in the world of ...
Indian start-up OneRare is a NFT Economy game that is building the food metaverse, involving elements of food, ...
A quick recap on how brands fared on Twitter in 2021
A quick look at the developments in retail, social media and ads for the year 2021
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...