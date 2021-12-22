RBI to conduct 4-day VRRR auction worth ₹2-lakh crore

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will conduct a four-day variable rate reverse repo (VRRR) auction on December 23, 2021, to absorb about ₹2 lakh crore from the banking system.

This will be the central bank’s seventh VRRR auction this month. Market players feel that RBI is prepping the market for tightening of financial conditions down the line via these auctions.

“In our endeavour to restore the revised liquidity management framework instituted in February 2020, the Reserve Bank has been rebalancing the liquidity surplus by shifting it out of the fixed rate overnight reverse repo window into the variable rate reverse repo (VRRR) auctions of longer maturity,” Governor Shaktikanta Das had said in his bi-monthly monetary policy statement on December 8.

Ashima Goyal, Emeritus Professor, Indira Gandhi Institute of Development Research, Mumbai, observed that there is steady progress in fine-tuning and control of liquidity since early this year. “Since the share of VRRR has gone up, the weighted average reverse repo rate is higher and some other short rates have risen.

“Additions to durable liquidity have stopped. But the next step is to decrease excess durable liquidity itself. Some of this will be absorbed as growth rise,” she said in her statement to the Monetary Policy Committee.

Hardening interest rates

Meanwhile, in a clear sign that short-term interest rates are hardening, RBI auctioned three Treasury Bills (T-Bills) at higher cut-off yields.

The central bank accepted a cut-off yield of 3.70 per cent at the auction of the 91-day T-Bills against about 3.53 per cent in the previous auction. The Government raised ₹10,000 crore via this auction.

RBI accepted a cut-off yield of about 3.98 per cent at the auction of the 182-day T-Bills against about 3.87 per cent in the previous auction. The Government raised ₹3,000 crore via this auction.

At the auction of the 364-day T-Bill, RBI accepted a cut-off yield of about 4.26 per cent against about 4.18 per cent in the previous auction. The Government raised ₹7,000 crore via this auction.