RBI to conduct ‘fine tuning’ repo auctions on March 26 and 31

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), on Thursday, said it will conduct ‘fine-tuning’ variable rate repo auctions on March 26 and March 31for ₹25,000 crore each.

These auctions are to meet any additional/ unforeseen demand for liquidity and to provide flexibility to the banking system in year-end liquidity management.

Furthermore, the central bank, as a one-time measure, has decided not to conduct any variable rate reverse repo auction for the fortnight beginning March 26in order to ensure the availability of ample liquidity to manage year-end requirements.

The tenor of the March 26 auction will be for 11 days and that of the March 31 auction will be five days.

As a special case, Standalone Primary Dealers will be allowed to participate in these auctions, along with other eligible participants, the RBI said in a statement.

All other terms and conditions as applicable to term repo auctions will remain the same.

The central bank said the next variable rate reverse repo auction will be held on the next reporting Friday – April 9.