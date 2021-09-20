Money & Banking

RBI to conduct G-SAP auctions on Sept 23

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on September 20, 2021

The central bank is simultaneously conducting purchase and sale of G-Secs as there is ample liquidity in the banking system

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Monday announced that it would conduct open market purchase of Government Securities (G-Secs) under its “G-Sec Acquisition Programme (G-SAP) 2.0” along with a simultaneous sale of G-Secs on September 23.

So far, under G-SAP, the RBI has only conducted standalone G-Sec purchases. But this time round, it is simultaneously conducting sale of G-Secs in view of ample liquidity in the banking system.

RBI will purchase three G-Secs of seven to 14 years tenor, aggregating ₹15,000 crore, under G-SAP 2.0 on September 23.

Simultaneously, the central bank will sell three short-term G-Sec, all maturing in 2022, aggregating ₹15,000 crore.

In the second quarter so far, the RBI has bought G-Secs aggregating ₹90,000 crore in four G-SAP auctions. After the September 23 G-SAP auction, it may conduct one more auction for ₹15,000 crore.

Marzban Irani, CIO-Fixed Income, LIC MF, said the simultaneous conduct of G-Sec purchase under G-SAP and sale of G-Sec will be liquidity neutral. However, it may push up short-term yields.

Published on September 20, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

RBI and other central banks
government bonds
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like