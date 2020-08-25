RBI to dissolve Banking Codes and Standards Board of India

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has decided to dissolve the Banking Codes and Standards Board of India (BCSBI).

BCSBI was set up by the Reserve Bank in February 2006 as an independent and autonomous body, assigned to formulate codes of conduct to be adopted by banks voluntarily for ensuring fair treatment of customers.

“The Reserve Bank has since set up CEPD (Consumer Education and Protection Department), issued the Charter of Customer Rights (CoCR), and considerably strengthened the Ombudsman mechanism to enhance consumer protection.

“It was, accordingly, decided to dissolve BCSBI, which is now in an advanced stage of completing its dissolution process,” the central bank said in its annual report.

CEPD acts as the single nodal point for receipt and disposal of all external complaints on deficiency of services provided by the Reserve Bank of India and the Reserve Bank-regulated entities.

Major functions of CEPD

The major functions of CEPD include administering the Banking Ombudsman Scheme; and acting as a nodal department for BCSBI.

BCSBI, in collaboration with the Indian Banks’ Association (IBA), has evolved two codes – Code of Bank’s Commitment to Customers and the Code of Bank’s Commitment to Micro and Small Enterprises – which set minimum standards of banking practices for member banks to follow when they are dealing with individual customers and micro and small enterprises.

Meanwhile, the RBI will be implementing the recommendations of an in-house committee for integrating three existing Ombudsman schemes – Banking Ombudsman Scheme, 2006; Ombudsman Scheme for NBFCs, 2018; and Ombudsman Scheme for Digital Transactions, 2019 – into one scheme.