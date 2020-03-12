RBI to hold dollar sell/buy swaps to infuse liquidity

With the rupee weakening beyond 74 to the dollar level, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday said it would undertake 6-month US Dollar sell/buy swaps to provide liquidity to the foreign exchange market. To begin with, it will offer $2 billion on March 16, 2020.

Simultaneously, the RBI said it is closely and continuously monitoring the rapidly evolving global situation and spillovers arising from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The sell/buy swap, whereby a bank will buy US Dollars from the Reserve Bank and simultaneously agree to sell the same amount of US Dollars at the end of the swap period, will be conducted through the auction route in multiple tranches, RBI said in a statement.

The auctions will be multiple price based -- successful bids will be accepted at their respective quoted premiums. The swaps come in the backdrop of mismatches in US dollar liquidity becoming accentuated across the world.

The RBI said it stands ready to take all necessary measures to ensure that the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Indian economy are mitigated, and financial markets and institutions in India continue to function normally.

The central bank emphasised that the level of forex reserves at $487.24 billion as on March 6, 2020 remains comfortable to meet any exigency.

The RBI observed that the financial markets worldwide are facing intense selling pressures on extreme risk aversion due to the spread of COVID-19 infections, compounded by the slump in international crude prices and a decline in bond yields in advanced economies.

Flight to safety has led to spike in volatility across all asset classes, with several emerging market currencies experiencing downside pressures, it added.