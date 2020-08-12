Money & Banking

RBI to implement system-based asset classification in urban co-operative banks

Mumbai | Updated on August 12, 2020 Published on August 12, 2020

Our Bureau

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has decided to implement system-based asset classification in urban co-operative banks (UCBs), prescribing a timeline based on their asset size.

The central bank said this move is aimed at improving the efficiency, transparency and integrity of the asset classification process.

System-based asset classification means asset classification (downgrading as well as upgrading) carried out by the core banking solution / computerised systems of the bank in an automated manner on an ongoing basis, based on the relevant RBI instructions/guidelines.

The RBI said UCBs having total assets of ₹2,000 crore or above as on March 31, 2020, have to implement system-based asset classification with effect from June 30, 2021.

UCBs having total assets of ₹1,000 crore or above but less than ₹2,000 crore as on March 31, 2020, and having self-assessed themselves as being under Level III or Level IV in terms of the Comprehensive Cyber Security Framework for UCBs, have to implement system-based asset classification with effect from September 30, 2021.

UCBs, which meet the aforementioned criteria as at the end of the current or subsequent financial years, have to implement system-based asset classification within a period of six months from the end of the financial year concerned.

For the smooth implementation of the system, the RBI said all concerned UCBs may conduct pilot/parallel run and evaluate the results for accuracy/integrity of the asset classification, in compliance with its applicable instructions. This is to ensure that they are ready for implementation of the system-based asset classification from the appointed date.

The central bank also encouraged UCBs not meeting the aforementioned criteria to voluntarily implement the system-based asset classification in their own interest.

As of March-end 2019, there were 1,544 UCBs in the country. The share of UCBs with assets greater than ₹1,000 crore was at 6.5 per cent (of 1,544 UCBs) in 2018-19.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on August 12, 2020
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.