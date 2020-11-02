RBI to increase trading hours for various markets

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has decided to increase trading hours for various markets regulated by it by up to 90 minutes with effect from November 9.

With the graded roll-back of the lockdown and easing of restrictions on movement of people and functioning of offices, it has been decided to restore trading hours for regulated markets in a phased manner, the central bank said in a statement.

The timings of markets for call/notice/term money; Commercial Paper and Certificates of Deposit; Repo in Corporate Bonds; Government Securities; Foreign Currency (FCY)/Indian rupee (INR) Trades, including Forex Derivatives; and Rupee Interest Rate Derivatives, will be increased to 10 am to 3.30 pm from 10 am to 2 pm.

The timing of the market repo in government securities will be increased by half an hour to 10 am to 2.30 pm. The timing of the tri-party repo in government securities will be increased by an hour to 10 am to 3 pm.

The trading hours for various markets regulated by the Reserve Bank were amended effective from April 7in view of the operational dislocations and elevated levels of health risks posed by Covid-19.