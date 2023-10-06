The RBI will introduce the facility for creation of card-on-file tokenisation at the issuer bank level to enhance convenience for cardholders in getting tokens created and linking them to their existing accounts with e-commerce applications.

“Given the growing acceptance and benefits of tokenisation of card data, it is now proposed to introduce Card-on-File Tokenisation (CoFT) creation facilities directly at the issuer bank level,” Governor Shaktikanta Das said.

Currently, Card-on-File (CoF) tokens can only be created through merchant applications or on the webpage of the e-commerce website.

The central bank had introduced Card-on-File Tokenisation (CoFT) in September 2021 and began implementation from October 1, 2022.

Tokenisation has improved the transaction security and approval rate, RBI said, adding that over 56 crore tokens have been created, on which transactions valued at over Rs 5 lakh crore have been undertaken.

“The proposal to introduce card-on-file tokenization directly at the bank level is a game-changer for both cardholders and the financial industry as a whole. It enhances convenience and security, reducing the friction associated with digital transactions. This forward-looking initiative reflects the RBI’s commitment to fostering a robust and secure payments landscape in India,” said Rajsri Rengan, India Head of Development, Banking and Payments, at FIS.

