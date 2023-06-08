In order to provide an impetus to the prudential framework for resolution of stressed assets and to harmonise instructions across all regulated entities (REs), the RBI has issued a comprehensive regulatory framework governing compromise settlements and technical write-offs covering all REs.

The initiative is to rationalise the the existing framework for compromise settlements because these instructions were issued across several circulars at different points in time and are now being brought in one place, said Deputy Governor M Rajeshwar Rao.

“A more significant factor is that this has been extended to urban co-operative banks also which was not there hitherto,” he added.

In its current form, the Prudential Framework for Resolution of Stressed Assets, dated June 2019, provides a broad principle-based framework. Compromise settlement is recognised as a resolution mechanism in respect of non-performing assets (NPA) under the framework, which is applicable to commercial banks and select NBFCs.

“This will help expediting closure of settlement proposals under a certain regulatory framework, promising further cleansing of bank and corporate books, with renewed focus on further credit and business growth,” said Soumitra Majumdar, Partner at corporate law firm JSA.

Karthik Srinivasan, Senior Vice-President, Group Head - Financial Sector Ratings, ICRA, said the likely inclusion of non-banks in the framework can help improve their ability to resolve these assets and at a relatively lower haircut.

The central bank will also issue guidelines to rationalise the extant prudential norms for the implementation of resolution plans in respect of exposures affected by natural calamities, drawing upon lessons from the resolution frameworks introduced during the Covid pandemic.

Srinivasan said a proposal similar to the Covid restructuring plan could be introduced. The Covid restructuring framework required banks to have an independent credit evaluation (ICE) for the resolution plan (RP) to be implemented for certain large wholesale borrowers, resulting in some restructuring largely limited to viable cases.