RBI to organise its first global hackathon beginning Nov 15

Green miles to go and promises to keep
The world gathers for yet another pow-wow at the climate conference in Glasgow. What can we expect to gain ...
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Tuesday said it will organise its first global hackathon “HARBINGER 2021 – Innovation for Transformation”, with the theme ‘Smarter Digital Payments’, for a month beginning November 15.
The central bank has invited participants to identify and develop solutions that have the potential to make digital payments accessible to the under-served, enhance the ease of payments and user experience, while strengthening the security of digital payments and promoting customer protection.
Also read: RBI lifts restrictions imposed on Diners Club International
Specifically, RBI wants innovative ideas for four problem statements -- innovative, easy-to-use, non-mobile digital payment solutions for converting small-ticket cash transactions to digital mode; context-based retail payments to remove the physical act of payment; alternate authentication mechanism for digital payments; and social media analysis monitoring tool for detection of digital payment fraud and disruption -- in the payment and settlement systems landscape.
The hackathon is owned and sponsored by RBI and will be hosted on Application Programming Interface Exchange (APIX) platform.
The central bank said winners in each category of problem statements will get prize money of ₹40 lakh. The runner-up will get ₹20 lakh. “Participants from all backgrounds and geographies are welcome, albeit knowledge about the Indian payment systems market and consumers is preferred. Participants should be open to form an incorporated entity in India if they are adjudged winners of the hackathon,” RBI said in a statement.
The world gathers for yet another pow-wow at the climate conference in Glasgow. What can we expect to gain ...
Carbon emissions and other pollutants that affect air quality have a major impact on the health of living ...
Sharing stories of recoveries can inspire others to seek timely treatment
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Equity market strategist Sven Henrich speaks to BusinessLine on the likely fallout of global central banks’ ...
Inability to breach the hurdle can trigger a fresh fall for the indices
Two-in-one: The scheme offers the stability of large-caps and growth potential of mid-caps
The ‘BeFit’ rider can be added to existing health insurance plans from the insurer
The book gets under the skin of ByteDance founder Zhang Yiming and dissects his rise
It’s a reflection on a never-ending struggle to manage the cost of a city’s rapacious appetite and the garbage ...
The book offers several insights, from up close, into Indian cricket of the last seven decades
Shankar Acharya’s engaging book looks back on his eventful life with warmth
This Diwali, confectionery makers like Mondelez, Amul, Mars Wrigley, Fabelle and Smoor are upping their ...
Is e-commerce a threat or saviour for brands?
Unless there is an ethical issue, brands are largely standing by celebrities who are in trouble
Come Diwali and brands light up the screen with sparkling campaigns that pull out all the emotions — love, ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...