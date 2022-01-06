RBI ups threshold for LCR maintenance by banks on funds received from non-financial small biz customers

VW’s Tiguan returns to complete quartet of SUVs
Premium 5-seat SUV makes a comeback. Can it bring some excitement into the segment?
The Reserve Bank of India has upped the threshold limit for Banks to maintain Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR) on deposits and other extension of funds received from non-financial small business customers from ₹5 crore to ₹7.5 crore.
So, henceforth, all commercial banks (other than regional rural banks, local area banks and payments banks) will be required to maintain LCR if they receive deposits of ₹ 7.5 crore and above from non-financial small business customers against ₹5 crore earlier.
LCR promotes short-term resilience of banks to potential liquidity disruptions by ensuring that they have sufficient high quality liquid assets (HQLAs) to survive an acute stress scenario lasting for 30 days.
Banks are required hold a stock of HQLA at least as large as the expected total net cash outflows over the stress period.
Also read: Liquidity flush: Banks seek to park more than the notified amount at VRRR auction
The central bank said this upward revision in the threshold better aligns its guidelines with the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision (BCBS) standard and enable banks to manage liquidity risk more effectively.
So, to extent of the upward revision in the threshold, Banks may be able to lend instead of parking in HQLAs.
HQLAs include cash including cash reserves in excess of required cash reserve ratio; and government securities (G-Secs) in excess of the minimum statutory liquidity ratio requirement.
Further, such assets will also include, within the mandatory SLR requirement, G-Secs to the extent allowed by RBI under Marginal Standing Facility; marketable securities issued or guaranteed by foreign sovereigns.
Premium 5-seat SUV makes a comeback. Can it bring some excitement into the segment?
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
Markets in 2021 were in no mood for a breather. After defying sceptics with a 15 per cent gain in CY2020, the ...
This strategy will help you reinvest at higher rates sooner rather than later
Rising inflation across all regions can boost gold as it is seen as a natural hedge
Sensex and Nifty 50 could find a bottom in the third quarter and fresh bounce towards end of year
In Raj Kapoor, The Master At Work , Rahul Rawail presents little known aspects of the maverick film-maker, ...
Concern for the planet and society was never on the corporate agenda in a big way; that will now seriously ...
The telling of vaccine rollouts from HIV to SARS-CoV2 virus is a true adventure story of our times
Anupama Chopra’s book A Place in my Heart is a delightful insider’s view of the Indian film industry as a ...
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
From trolls, plagiarism, toxins of work, fleeing talent and zero-yield pitches, the industry had a lot to ...
The top three ad campaigns that stood out for the way they tackled serious social issues
In a world searching for the new, brands need to increase chances of discovery with serendipitous moments
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...