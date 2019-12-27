RBI wants to onboard non-banks to CPS

Three cheers for the ‘cheer pheasant’ project
The village of Seri in Himachal Pradesh is going all out to protect the endangered bird species
The Reserve Bank will examine the case for increased participation of non-banks in Centralised Payment System (CPS), according to its latest Financial Stability Report (FSR). Providing direct access to non-banks can quicken their access to funds by pruning one layer and also reduce costs, the report said.
The RBI operates CPS such as the Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) system and the National Electronic Funds Transfer (NEFT) system. Currently, non-bank participants who have been permitted access to CPS are standalone primary dealers, clearing corporations, central counterparties, retail payment system organisations, select financial institutions (the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development Nabard, Export-Import Bank of India) and Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation.
By virtue of the numerous payment systems that it operates, National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has emerged as a systemically important payment system entity, the FSR said. This is specifically the case for instant retail payment systems such as the Immediate Payment Service (IMPS) and Unified Payments Interface (UPI), both of which are operated by the NPCI.
The report underscored that the availability of New Umbrella Entity (NUE) offering products, which will lead to the redundancy of existing systems can, besides addressing concentration risk, also encourage competition and innovation, thus contributing to financial stability.
By offering alternative digital retail payment systems to the consumers, the NUE would help in enhancing the reach of digital payments to a larger number of people and, thereby, reduce the dependency on cash, it added.
The village of Seri in Himachal Pradesh is going all out to protect the endangered bird species
Companies such as Great Wall Motors and Changan are queuing up to woo buyers here
Geopolitical tensions, tech disruptions to intensify in the new decade
The new decade is all about partnerships
A glut of savings provides the technical backdrop for this outlook
Pledging of MF units is cheaper than a personal loan. Read on to know the criteria
After serving a company for more than 20 years, I had to surrender shares I got as ESOP, on my resignation ...
Investors with a contrarian view can buy the stock of Bharat Dynamics at current levels. After recording a ...
The resilience of the Iranian woman keeps her visible and engaged in public spaces, despite many restrictions
A recent Unesco distinction raises a toast to a city that prides itself for its history of culinary riches
This week we look back at 2019. BLink’s year-end quiz!The year gone by1 In August, which 22-year-old Indian ...
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Reflections on ten big consumer trends that dominated the past decade
There is a shift in the way Marriott is looking at delivering luxurious experiences to its guests
Recent incentive schemes such as KUSUM are not that popular. Meanwhile, policy flip-flops have hurt investor ...
The Indian renewable energy industry is in a situation of concern but there is no cause for despondency
The YS Jaganmohan Reddy Government’s decision to review power purchase agreements (PPAs) of some of the ...
With land and State resources in short supply, only higher education can challenge social hierarchies, says ...