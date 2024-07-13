State Bank of India’s economic research department said RBI will revisit its “withdrawal of accommodation” policy stance around September 2024, in line with its expectations.

The decline in June 2024 US inflation by 0.1 per cent (month-on-month) puts the 12-month rate at 3 per cent (around its lowest level in more than three years), creating grounds for Fed rate cut rate by September, said Soumya Kanti Ghosh, Group Chief Economic Adviser, SBI. “We, therefore, feel RBI will revisit the policy stance round that time....” he said in the Bank’s “Ecowrap” report.

Change in stance

The RBI had changed its stance from “accommodative” to “to remain accommodative while focussing on withdrawal of accommodation” in its bi-monthly monetary policy review on April 8, 2022. In the June 08, 2022, bi-monthly monetary policy review, RBI further tweaked its stance to “to remain focused on withdrawal of accommodation.” It has persisted with this stance since then.

Ghosh observed that the trajectory of inflation will be determined by domestic inflation. He assessed that CPI (retail) inflation is expected to remain below or close to 5 per cent in the remaining months, except for September 2024. “For the whole FY25, CPI inflation is likely to average to 4.6-4.7 per cent. With monsoon progressing satisfactorily, with overall seasonal variation balancing out (a marginal deficit of –5 per cent in Central India), we do not expect any significant deviation in the inflation outlook,” Ghosh said.

Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) members Ashima Goyal and Jayant Varma had proffered solid arguments for a 25 basis points repo rate cut at the committee’s last meeting as they felt that not doing so would impact growth. The resolution to keep the policy repo rate unchanged at 6.50 per cent was decided by a majority of 4 to 2 at the MPC meeting held during June 5 to 7, 2024.

Goyal, Emeritus Professor, Indira Gandhi Institute of Development Research (IGIDR), Mumbai, and Varma, Professor, Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad, voted for a cut in the repo rate from 6.50 per cent to 6.25 per cent.

The resolution “to remain focused on withdrawal of accommodation to ensure that inflation progressively aligns to the target, while supporting growth” too was decided by a majority of 4 to 2. Goyal and Varma voted for a change in stance to neutral.