RBI won’t allow runaway rupee gains despite high CPI, says ICICI Bank

Waste management: It’s all about building an ecosystem
The ALL_TOGETHER GLOBAL CLEANUP campaign under way now drives home the message
The country’s central bank will continue to intervene to prevent any sharp appreciation in the rupee, even after signs of leniency toward currency gains in recent weeks, according to ICICI Bank Ltd.
The Reserve Bank of India’s forex strategy has been in sharp focus after it stepped away from dogged dollar buying amid large inflows. The perception that the RBI was easing back on greenback purchases was accentuated by a rare comment from policy makers in late August that the appreciating rupee had helped tackle imported inflation.
Inflation has spiked in India, with the headline figure above the upper 6 per cent limit of the RBI’s tolerance band for five months. The central bank has a fine balancing act: It is trying to keep liquidity adequate as the economy slumps, while managing large capital flows and trying to keep inflation in check.
“We believe that RBI is cognizant of the fact that an overvalued rupee is an adverse terms of trade for local industries and given the challenges on the growth front, a sharp appreciation of the rupee is not desirable,” said B. Prasanna, group head for global markets sales, trading and research at ICICI Bank Ltd. in Mumbai.
The recent surge in inflation is largely due to supply-side issues related to the coronavirus pandemic and high food inflation, rather than imported inflation, he said. “So from macro standpoint, we believe there is scope for rupee appreciation. But from a trade-off between growth and inflation, I think that appreciation might be limited by RBI intervention.”
The rupee gained 1.6 per cent against the dollar in August, its biggest rise since March 2019, helped by large inflows into the nation’s stocks.
India is likely to post a large balance of payments surplus this fiscal year of around $65 billion, Prasanna said.
“There is low tail risk of sharp rupee depreciation. In fact, the pressure will remain on the rupee to appreciate,” he said, forecasting a 72.5-74.5 per dollar trading band for the next six months.
Rupee closed on Tuesday at 73.5862 versus the dollar.
The ALL_TOGETHER GLOBAL CLEANUP campaign under way now drives home the message
When clean technology meets with innovators, the outcome is sustainable as well as ingenious, says Preeti ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
Fortunes are linked to assets under mutual funds, which are set for steady growth
Save a few, most stocks in the Nifty Mid-cap 100 and Nifty Small-cap 100 indices have gained since March
STRAPCollection activity continues to face challenges amid risk of rise in infection among field officers, and ...
₹1036 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1020100510501065 Initiate fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss if ...
The Indian Premier League opens in the UAE tomorrow amidst a pandemic that has altered the essence of the ...
Author and three-time Member of Parliament on his new book Tharoorosaurus, and how words delight as well as ...
Languages don’t have to be mutually exclusive; they can bleed into each other, or flow steadily alongside, ...
The grandest room of the Rashtrapati Bhavan was designed only for royal gatherings, but ended up opening its ...
We the consumers, on a corona pause, have a role to play in rebooting the Indian economy
Brands will do well to take the digital advertising route
Fast food giant McDonald’s is trying hard to bounce back with a strong marketing menu. McDonald’s India West ...
The global sales revenue of licensed merchandise and services was a whopping $292.8 billion in 2019. Of this, ...
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...