RBI’s Board approves 69% lower surplus transfer to Govt

The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) Board approved sharply lower surplus transfer of ₹30,307 crore to the Government for the accounting year 2021-22.

This is in sharp contrast to surplus transfer of ₹99,122 crore for the accounting period of nine months ended March 31, 2021 (July 2020-March 2021).

The lower surplus transfer is mainly due to the fact that RBI absorbed huge amount of liquidity from banks under the reverse repo windows and had to pay interest to them.

Madan Sabnavis, Chief Economist, Bank of Baroda, observed that in FY22 due to heavy investment of RBI in reverse repo auctions which at an average of ₹6-7 lakh crore a day at an average cost of even 3.5 per cent would mean a cost of ₹21,000-24,500 crore.

If the outgo on account of the reverse repo auction had been less, the surplus declared to the Government would have been higher.

Sabnavis noted that for FY23, the government is targeting about ₹74,000 crore as dividend/ surplus from RBI, public sector banks (PSBs) and other public Financial Institutions (FIs).

“This (RBI’s surplus transfer to Government) will mean that a large part of profit of PSBs and FIs will have to be transferred to make good this number or else there will be a slippage,” he said.

Contingency Risk Buffer

The contingency Risk Buffer has been maintained at at 5.50 per cent, according to a RBI statement.

The Board in its meeting reviewed the current economic situation, global and domestic challenges and the impact of recent geopolitical developments. It also discussed the working of the Reserve Bank during the year April 2021 – March 2022 and approved the Annual Report and accounts of the Reserve Bank for the accounting year 2021-22.

In FY21, the RBI had transitioned to the April-March accounting year from July-June earlier.