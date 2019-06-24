RBI’s customer-complaint processing goes digital

Apple iPhone 11 review: A few less features for a lot less money
It isn’t surprising that the iPhone 11 has been flying off the shelves in India even before it got to the ...
The Reserve Bank of India, on Monday, launched a ‘Complaint Management System (CMS)’, which will enable members of the public to lodge their complaints on its website against any of the regulated entities with public interface such as commercial banks, urban co-operative banks, and non-banking financial companies, among others. The system will be accessible on desktop as well as on mobile devices.
The system, which was inaugurated by Governor Shaktikanta Das, provides features such as acknowledgement through SMS/e-mail notification(s), status tracking through unique registration number, receipt of closure advises, and filing of appeals, where applicable. It also solicits voluntary feedback on the customer’s experience.
“The Reserve Bank also plans to introduce a dedicated Interactive Voice Response (IVR) System for tracking the status of complaints. I am sure, with time, the customer-friendly nature of the CMS will be further enhanced,” said Das.
The Governor elaborated that the benefit to the financial system will accrue from seamless access to the CMS by the nodal officers of banks/financial service providers (FSPs). CMS can generate various reports for monitoring and managing complaints pertaining to each entity.
“I expect banks/FSPs to use the data on CMS not only for reducing their turnaround time in resolution of complaints and strengthening their grievance redressal mechanism, but also for undertaking root cause analyses with an objective of understanding their customer pain areas, behaviour and expectations so as to improve their services for maintaining customer loyalty.
“Insights from the data available from CMS can, for example, be used by banks/FSPs for designing products, which meet the expectations of their customers. Obviously, those entities who perform better in analysing the data and using it for creating customer value would be able to benefit more and have a competitive advantage,” said Das.
Data from CMS can be leveraged by the RBI for analytics, which can be used for regulatory and supervisory interventions, if required. Various dashboards provided in the application will help the central bank effectively track the progress in redressal of complaints.
With the launch of the CMS, the processing of complaints received at the offices of the Ombudsman and Consumer Education and Protection Cells (CEPCs) of the RBI has been digitalised.
It isn’t surprising that the iPhone 11 has been flying off the shelves in India even before it got to the ...
1 I always make it a point to take out one hour for exercise every day. It does not change even when I travel ...
Chronic hepatitis treatmentThe US Food and Drug Administration has expanded the approval of Mavyret ...
The Breast Cancer Awareness Month is marked across the world every October to increase attention and support ...
With stock prices soaring after the corporate tax cut announcement, do you want to invest in stocks again? If ...
The Sensex and the Nifty can witness a corrective decline. Tread with caution
Factor in the costs and benefits, given the limited choices
Though returns were mostly negative in the past year, the long-term show has been good
Outsiders today recognise Kota as a coaching powerhouse that annually prepares thousands of students for ...
On Lata Mangeshkar’s 90th birthday, a quiz on Indian women playback singersHer story and voice1 Which ...
Bins and I leave our home in Delhi at 00.15am Thursday. Thirty hours of travel-time later, at 8.30pm of the ...
Zoya Akhtar on finding the stories that have got her an Oscar entry and Emmy nomination
Some lessons from Bhaskar Bhat, who powered iconic brands
As global action against climate change mounts, more brands step up on eco-consciousness
Will the festival season bring some cheer to brands battling slowdown blues? Although Onam and Ganesh ...
The domestic MICE industry looks to grow its share to at least 2 per cent of the global pie
Climate change has unleashed havoc on the tea plantations in the Nilgiris. Frost, drought, pests — growers ...
Kodagu farmers remember the hillside crashing down on their plantations following heavy rains
James Jacob, Director, Rubber Research Institute of India, points out that natural rubber growing regions in ...
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...
Please Email the Editor