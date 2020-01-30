RBI’s new norms on UCBs raise eyebrows

Bajaj hopes to replicate KTM success story with Triumph
The future could see synergies happening with the trio, though these are early days yet
Has the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) jumped the gun in putting together guidelines on constitution of the Board of Management (BoM) for Urban Co-operative Banks (UCBs) without ensuring that the existing statutes are suitably amended to incorporate the same?
A perusal of a letter written by the National Federation of Urban Co-operative Banks and Credit Societies (NAFCUB) to the RBI seems to suggest so. The federation has urged the RBI to reconsider its directive asking UCBs to constitute a BoM under the Board of Directors (BoD) citing several reasons, including it being contrary to the extant provisions of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949 (as applicable to co-operative societies), lack of clarity on the accountability of BoM members, and conflict of interest involved in a BoM member being allowed to take up similar positions in two more UCBs.
Underscoring that there are no provisions in the Banking Regulation (BR) Act, 1949 (AACS) to constitute a BoM in addition to the BoD, NAFCUB President Jyotindra Mehta, in the letter to Reserve Bank Governor Shaktikanta Das, suggested that the more appropriate way forward would have been by amending the Act, vesting specific powers on the central bank in this regard.
Mehta reasoned that under the RBI guidelines issued on December 31, 2019, constitution of the BoM, in addition to the BoD, can be made applicable as a licensing condition only to new entities applying to the RBI for a UCB licence.
In a bid to separate the executive and supervisory roles of BoD in UCBs (with deposit size of ₹100 crore and above) and protect depositors’ interest, the RBI has asked these banks to make a provision in their by-laws for setting up a BoM before December 31, 2020. Regulatory approvals, such as expansion of area of operation and opening of new branches, will be allowed only for UCBs that have made such a provision in their by-laws.
NAFCUB highlighted that the provisions in the Multi-State Co-operative Societies Act, 2002 and in the State Co-operative Societies Act do not provide for the constitution of a BoM. Even the model by-laws applicable to UCBs do not provide for constitution of BoM, in addition to the BoD. Referring to the above mentioned provisions and by-laws, Mehta wondered how UCBs can make amendments in their by-laws (which are inconsistent with the applicable statutes) is not clear and such amendments may be void ab initio.
Pointing out that the powers regarding appointment and removal of CEO and members of the BoM have not been replicated while amending Section 36 of the BR Act, the federation president opined that the exercise of these powers may not stand the scrutiny of law.
He expressed concern that the prior approval of appointment of CEO by the RBI for 650 UCBs will be a time-consuming exercise, leading to disruption in their normal functioning.
Flagging the accountability of BoM members as a serious issue, the federation observed that there is no clarity with regard to their status in the bank vis-a-vis delegation of powers to the BoM. The federation noted that as BoM members will not be in the employment of the bank and will be operating under the expert committees constituted by the BoD in different functional areas of banking, it is not clear as to what type of accountability can be fixed for their acts of omission and commission and malfeasance. “Whether the accountability will be joint and several in cases where decisions are taken by the top management on the recommendation of the BoM is also a moot question at this stage,” said Mehta.
Referring to the RBI instructions that a BoM member can be appointed in more than one bank, subject to a maximum of three, provided that there is no overlap in area of operations, the federation emphasised that this will tantamount to conflict of interest.
The federation said it may not always be possible to maintain confidentiality of information by all the BoM members, and their role in one bank may be in conflict with the other UCB in matters of different banking functions – deposits, investments, fund management – which are permitted to be undertaken even beyond the area of operation of the bank.
The future could see synergies happening with the trio, though these are early days yet
TVS, Bajaj plug into the new narrative
The first truly affordable EV may be the game changer for Tata and the benchmark that competitors will need to ...
Slicing down the number of services may be a good idea, but could be tricky
FPIs have utilised only half of their investment limits in government bonds through 2019
Potential home-buyers and investors look for incentives to get off the fence
With a slowing economy marked by a 11-year low GDP, the FM has a tough task ahead
Wait for clarity on the fiscal road map before investing in debt: CEO, Emkay Investment Managers
Artist Jitish Kallat’s latest multimedia work is a reminder that friendship is possible even amidst diversity
In posing afresh the issue of judicial intervention in religious matters, the Supreme Court concedes the ...
Why the world would be a much better place if fewer people drove cars
Celebrate BLink’s sixth birthday with this special anniversary issue; exclusive short stories and poems by ...
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Celebrating the many shades of blue, which is the colour of 2020
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Shutdowns in India in 2019 are estimated to have led to a loss of over $1.3 billion. Forum Gandhi reports on ...
Small traders of farm produce took a big hit with disruption in online bill processing
Type of shutdownOf the 381 internet shutdowns recorded between January 2012 and January 4, 2020, 236 were ...
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...