RBI’s Regulations Review Authority recommends withdrawal of additional 100 circulars

Suggests elimination of paper-based returns
The Regulations Review Authority (RRA 2.0) has recommended withdrawal of additional 100 circulars in the second tranche of recommendations even as it suggested elimination of paper-based returns.
The authority, which was set up in April 2021 with an objective to reduce the compliance burden on Regulated Entities (REs), has identified 65 regulatory returns that would either be discontinued/ merged with other returns or be converted into online returns.
The RRA had recommended withdrawal of 150 circulars in the first tranche of recommendations made in November 2021.
The central bank, in a statement issued on Friday, said the RRA has also recommended creation of a separate Web page, ‘Regulatory Reporting’ on the RBI website to consolidate information related to regulatory reporting and return submission by the regulated entities at a single source.
Regulatory compliance
These recommendations are expected to ease regulatory compliance for the regulated entities while improving the accuracy, speed and quality of data submission, it added.
The RBI emphasised that regulated entities would be notified of the discontinuation/ merger and online filing of returns separately.
Further, the central bank will separately issue notification containing the list of specific instructions recommended for withdrawal.
Objective of RRA 2.0
The objective of RRA 2.0 is to review the regulatory instructions, removing redundant and duplicate instructions, reduce the compliance burden on Regulated Entities (REs) by streamlining reporting structure, revoking obsolete instructions and wherever possible obviating paper-based submission of returns.
