Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das has called for stronger board-level oversight and closer monitoring by senior management of regulated entities over outsourced functions.

“It may be appreciated that outsourcing of any activity by a regulated entity does not diminish its own obligations,” Das said, adding that the use of strong-arm methods are unacceptable.

Das was speaking at the annual RBI Ombudsmen conference on Friday in Jodhpur. The theme of the address was ‘Excellence in Customer Service in the Changing Paradigm of Financial Services’.

The comments come after RBI, last month, barred M&M Financial Services from outsourcing loan recoveries to third-party agents, following the involvement of one of its recovery agents in the death of a 27-year-old pregnant lady from Jharkhand’s Hazaribagh district.

In the policy conference on September 30, RBI Deputy Governor MK Jain had said that RBI is not against outsourcing of recovery activities, but expects lenders to be on the “right side of the law”. Deputy Governor Rajeshwar Rao had said that a comprehensive circular on outsourcing of financial services and the responsibilities of the recovery agents was issued in August, and that RBI expects lenders to come out with a board-approved policy to monitor and supervise the same.

Persistent complaints a concern

Even as some level of complaints are understandable, what is a concern is that a large number of complaints still pertain to traditional banking, which calls for a serious review of the working of the customer service and grievance redress mechanism in regulated entities, Das said.

“The root cause of persistence of such grievances need to be analysed and necessary corrective measures undertaken.” Herein, the role of the top management and the board is very crucial to engage and ensure customer-centricity in product design, supporting processes, delivery mechanism and post sales services.

The RBI Ombudsmen and regulated entities must identify the root causes of persisting customer complaints and take necessary systemic measures to correct them, he added.

Further, the resolution of customer complaints need to be “fair and quick”, Das said, adding that the underlying principles for good customer service and protection--transparency, fair pricing, honest dealings, responsible business conduct, protection of consumer data and privacy--continue to be relevant.

Digital lending apps

Das cautioned against the mushrooming of digital lending applications, which have led to concerns such as mis-selling, breach of customer privacy, unfair business conduct, usurious interest rates and unethical loan recovery practices.

The high-level committee set up by the RBI earlier this year for the review of ‘Customer Service Standards in RBI Regulated Entities’ will examine the state and adequacy of customer service regulations and suggest measures to improve these aspects, especially pertaining to evolving digital and electronic financial products.

He also touched upon the need for scaling up of financial literacy, not only in regard to digital products, but also in spreading awareness about digital frauds, saying that it is imperative to further enhance the level of coordination and cooperation between regulated entities and the RBI Ombudsmen to reduce the turnaround time for customers.

Das also urged officials of RBI’s Ombudsman offices to be sensitive, judicious, vigilant and prepared to identify speedily the causes of concern, address the issues, and reduce turnaround times without compromising on the quality of resolution.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit