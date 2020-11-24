RBI’s supervisory purview may not enthuse corporates

iPhone 12 set to become most popular of the line-up
Not too big, not too small, and better priced than the Pro models
The possibility of their other businesses coming under the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) supervisory purview may hold back large corporate/industrial houses from applying for a bank license, say experts.
An RBI internal working group recently recommended that large corporate/industrial houses may be allowed as promoters of banks. They will be allowed entry into the banking space only after necessary amendments to the Banking Regulations Act, 1949.
These amendments will deal with connected lending and exposures between the banks and other financial and non-financial group entities; and strengthening of the supervisory mechanism for large conglomerates, including consolidated supervision.
Baskar Babu R, MD & CEO, Suryoday Small Finance Bank, observed that once a corporate group gets a bank license, RBI will have the right to inspect or supervise the books of all other entities within the group. So, regulatory compliance at the group level can be a big challenge.
“A corporate may have multiple businesses, including a non-banking finance company (NBFC). If they convert the NBFC into a bank, on paper it looks good. But all other entities within the corporate will also come under RBI’s supervisory purview,” Babu said.
Given that raising resources is not a problem for some of the large corporates (probably their cost of borrowing is lower than many mid-sized banks), they will weigh whether they can square up to the challenge of compliance on group companies so that one entity can become a bank.
Banking expert V Viswanathan opined that as part of consolidated supervision, a corporate group that gets a banking license will come under the purview of two regulators — RBI and SEBI. Currently, they are not under RBI.
“By becoming a bank license holder, a corporate becomes accountable to RBI also. The group has to ensure that it complies with the regulatory prescriptions of both the regulators,” he said.
Not too big, not too small, and better priced than the Pro models
Covid-19 has exposed the fragility of health systems and aggravated under-nourishment
The average cost of a data breach in healthcare is $7.3 million, according to IBM’s report
Mani Rangarajan, Group COO, Housing.com1. Exercise: I am extremely keen on fitness and follow a well-crafted ...
B Gopkumar of Axis Securities thinks that SEBI’s new norms, while good for the market, will shrink F&O volume ...
Price depends on, among other things, spot rate of the underlying commodity
While the precious metals looked weak, most of the other commodity groups gained last week. As a result, the ...
LME 3-month zinc hit a new 18-month high of $2,793 per tonne on Friday
The former US President’s erudition and flair for stating complex realities are obvious in his third memoir, ...
Artist Nandini Bagla Chirimar combines drawing and painting methods with printmaking techniques to create ...
The memoir of India’s first woman radio newsreader is a ringside view of the country’s political and social ...
The fear of eating out during the pandemic has been accompanied by a huge demand for home delivery services. A ...
In the new normal, brands will need to re-create ‘peak moments’ that enhance shoppers’ affection
Mumbai Indians hit it out of the park in IPL 2020, CSK disappointed while Delhi Capitals showed great promise ...
Even as broadcasters and webcasters were tom-tomming the unprecedented viewership of Indian Premier League ...
What’s trendingA quick scan of social media hashtags indicates what’s on the mind of Diwali shoppers. On ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...