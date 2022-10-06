Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das on Thursday launched a new SupTech initiative “DAKSH” - Reserve Bank’s Advanced Supervisory Monitoring System” to make the Supervisory processes more robust.

DAKSH is a web-based end-to-end workflow application through which RBI shall monitor compliance requirements in a more focused manner with the objective of further improving the compliance culture in Supervised Entities (SEs) like Banks, NBFCs, etc.

Other uses

The application will also enable seamless communication, inspection planning and execution, cyber incident reporting and analysis, provision of various MIS reports etc., through a platform which enables anytime-anywhere secure access.

As per RBI’s annual report, an integrated supervisory data structure for the entities supervised by the Reserve Bank has been developed by consolidating and optimising the present framework of returns. Data collection from the banks is being further rationalised as part of Centralised Information Management System (CIMS).

While technology has been leveraged in strengthening and expanding the scope of off-site analytics, market intelligence and off-site surveillance have been made more structured and are being continuously refined.