RBI’s top brass takes stock of the liquidity situation of NBFCs, MFs

Meet the men behind India’s own Jurassic Park
Their passion as geologists helped them discover the remains of a very distant past
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das, on Monday, took stock of the liquidity situation of Non-Banking Finance Companies (NBFCs), including MicroFinance Institutions (MFIs) and Mutual Funds, with industry representatives.
This stock-taking exercise comes in the backdrop of small- and mid-size NBFCs and MFs facing liquidity constraints, in view of the reluctance of banks to invest in the debt instruments issued by the NBFCs and purchase debt instruments from MFs.
Despite RBI providing special liquidity facilities to banks to encourage them to specifically invest in the debt instruments and help NBFCs and MFs tide over liquidity tightness, they are risk averse, as credit risk dues to investment in these instruments will be on their books.
In the case of NBFCs, the RBI top brass assessed post-lockdown strategies for supply of credit, including working capital, to MSMEs (micro, small and medium enterprise), traders, and bottom of pyramid customers in semi-urban, rural, and urban areas.
They also reviewed implementation of the three-month moratorium on repayment of loan instalments announced by the RBI and strengthening the grievance redressal mechanisms
While NBFCs have implemented the moratorium for their customers, they are not getting the same treatment for their borrowings from banks. In the case of MFs, the RBI brass reviewed the functioning of the bond markets and their plans for the way forward.
The RBI, in statement, said the Governor acknowledged the critical role NBFCs, including MFIs, play in delivering last mile credit, and the importance of MFs in financial intermediation.
Das held meetings with the representatives of NBFCs and MFs in two separate sessions through video conferencing. The meetings were attended by Deputy Governors and other senior officers of the RBI.
Their passion as geologists helped them discover the remains of a very distant past
An ambitious project fights for social inclusion of transgenders
Perhaps a surprise will emerge in the form of a Japanese brand
Here are some points to keep in mind before you start driving your car again post-lockdown
Significant moderation in the growth of motor insurance business that was already under pressure, slowdown in ...
The May futures contract of aluminium on the MCX has slipped below the lower boundary of the range (₹131 to ...
Investors with a short-term perspective can sell the stock of LIC Housing Finance at current levels. The stock ...
The arresting and haunting tale of trauma in the aftermath of the Sri Lankan civil war has been told ...
Stay at home — three words that have grounded holiday plans the world over as the novel coronavirus pandemic ...
Tackling the Covid-19 crisis requires federal cooperation, not the overreach of a Centre looking to encroach ...
Look beyond the Taj Mahal and Agra Fort. The city’s colonial-era monuments offer respite from crowds as well ...
Doctors doing a dance-off move us more than super-star sing-alongs.
What worked yesterday is not going to work tomorrow
Musings on pandemics, human behaviour, brands and marketing
Part 1 – Education
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...