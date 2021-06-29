RBL Bank appoints Chandan Sinha, Manjeev Singh Puri as directors on its Board

RBL Bank has appointed Chandan Sinha and Manjeev Singh Puri to its board of directors.

Sinha is a career central banker and industry veteran with over 40 years of experience and Puri is a former senior Indian diplomat and India’s ambassador to several countries with over 38 years of experience.

“The new board members will provide continued strategic direction and guidance to help RBL Bank achieve its objectives,” it said in a statement on Tuesday, adding that the bank’s board now has 11 members.

Welcoming the two new members, Prakash Chandra, Chairman of the Board, RBL Bank, said, “The collective experience of our diverse board makes us better placed to capitalise on opportunities and deal with any challenges. We have taken several steps to fortify the franchise and their valuable guidance will empower our growth journey.”