RBL Bank finalises names of candidates for MD and CEO post

The board of private sector lender RBL Bank has finalised candidate names for the post of Managing Director and CEO.

“…the board at its meeting held today — April 20, 2022 — accepted recommendations of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee and …finalised the names of candidates for the position of regular Managing Director and CEO of the bank and approved making of an application to Reserve Bank of India,” it said in a stock exchange filing on Wednesday.

On receipt of the requisite approvals from RBI, the bank will make the necessary disclosures to the stock exchanges and shall seek approval of the shareholders, it further said.

RBL Bank’s MD and CEO Vishwavir Ahuja had decided to proceed on leave in late December 2021 and the bank had appointed Rajeev Ahuja, Executive Director as Interim MD and CEO.