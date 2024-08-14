RBL Bank has launched a limited-period special edition of ‘Vijay Fixed Deposits’, offering 8 per cent plus interest on fixed deposits (FDs of less than ₹3 crore) for 500 days.

As part of Independence Month, the bank said that regular FD will earn 8.1 per cent interest, while FDs placed by senior citizens and super senior citizens will earn 8.60 per cent and 8.85 per cent interest, respectively, the private sector bank said in a statement.

RBL MoBank

The FDs can be booked in two steps — either via the RBL Bank MoBank app or by visiting the nearest branch, it added.