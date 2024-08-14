RBL Bank has launched a limited-period special edition of ‘Vijay Fixed Deposits’ for current and former defence services members, offering 8 per cent plus interest on fixed deposits (FDs of less than ₹3 crore) of 500 days.
As part of the Independence Month, the bank said, regular FD will earn 8.1 per cent interest; FDs placed by senior citizens and super senior citizens will earn 8.60 per cent and 8.85 per cent interest, respectively, the private sector bank said in a statement.
RBL MoBank
The FDs can be booked in two steps -- either via the RBL Bank MoBank app or by visiting the nearest branch, it added.
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.