RBL Bank has launched a limited-period special edition of ‘Vijay Fixed Deposits’ for current and former defence services members, offering 8 per cent plus interest on fixed deposits (FDs of less than ₹3 crore) of 500 days.

As part of the Independence Month, the bank said, regular FD will earn 8.1 per cent interest; FDs placed by senior citizens and super senior citizens will earn 8.60 per cent and 8.85 per cent interest, respectively, the private sector bank said in a statement.

RBL MoBank

The FDs can be booked in two steps -- either via the RBL Bank MoBank app or by visiting the nearest branch, it added.