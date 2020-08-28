RBL Bank MD sells 18.92 lakh shares for ₹38.52 crore

TCL C815 QLED TV: Your affordable home theatre
The LED UHD Android TV with integrated speaker boxes offers great visuals and powerful audio
RBL Bank’s Managing Director and CEO Vishwavir Ahuja has sold 18.92 lakh shares in the private sector lender to reduce his personal debt and exercise his ESOPs. Ahuja sold 18.92 lakh shares in RBL Bank for ₹38.52 crore on August 27 and 28, RBL Bank said in a regulatory filing on Friday.
“The sale has been driven primarily with the need to extinguish personal debt obligations and related servicing burden, undertaken over the last few years, mainly to exercise and purchase vested ESOPs (and pay associated tax), as well as to take care of some pressing family commitments,”it said, adding that the sale represents about 18 per cent of his and his family’s total holdings.
Ahuja continues to retain 80.1 lakh shares or about 1.6 per cent holding of RBL Bank post the share sale.
“While I have sold a small part of my shareholding in the bank, I strongly believe that RBL Bank has a robust balance sheet and business franchise, is well capitalised and fortified to deal with the economic impact of the prevailing pandemic situation confronting the nation, and extremely well positioned to exploit market opportunities in the short as well as long term,” said Ahuja in his letter to the bank’s Compliance Officer.
On Friday, the bank’s scrip closed 3.97 per cent higher at ₹210.6 apiece on the BSE.
The LED UHD Android TV with integrated speaker boxes offers great visuals and powerful audio
The pandemic has brought into focus the role of the Chief People Officer, who has to handle unprecedented ...
The TrueConnect 2 promise significant noise isolation
Dumping diesel, Maruti is crossing over to a petrol engine for this vehicle. Will it set fire to the sales ...
Investors have the option of showing their income from trading as capital gains or business income
As a safety measure, many banks are now offering services, including ATMs, for select customers, at their ...
Besides helping in executing your financial transactions, mobile apps also help you plan and track your ...
₹1112 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1100108511251145 The stock is moving in a sideways trend; go long above ...
Hotels in India are ready with incentives to receive guests, but are all the blandishments enough to break the ...
The $50-billion big fat Indian wedding industry is now all lean and mean
The jury is still out on that
A Kishore Kumar loyalist on stories that surround the artiste she wishes she’d interviewed
A win-win proposition as it locks in customers for retailers while buyers get to save more
Cocooned indoors during the pandemic, consumers are lavishing attention on their homes
Age no barTo time with world senior citizen day, which falls on August 21, Columbia Pacific communities has ...
Pune-based Wiggles is in the unique space of preventive healthcare
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...